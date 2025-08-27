From Chrome to Cat Eyes: Sally Hansen Reinforces D.I.Y. Nail Legacy with Fall Launches

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transform your mani this season with breakthrough launches from OG nail category innovator, Sally Hansen. Trusted for decades as the brand that continuously evolves at-home beauty, Sally Hansen delivers salon-quality solutions that empower personal expression—anytime, anywhere.

This fall, the brand doubles down on game-changing launches with newness from the innovation-first franchise that’s won over 150 awards and counting, Miracle Gel®, along with Insta-Dri®, and Salon Effects® Perfect Press-Ons—all designed to push boundaries on colors, textures, and good-for-your-nails formulas. Whether it’s making a bold style statement or elevating everyday life, Sally Hansen’s new line-up ensures self-expression is always within reach, no appointment necessary.

Miracle Gel® Special Effects

For over 10 years, Sally Hansen has led the way with the first-ever part lacquer, part gel manicure system with Miracle Gel®, now introducing four new special-effect top coats with filter-inspired finishes: Celestial, Pixie Chrome, Glitterstorm, and Galax-sea. These dazzling top coats deliver instant mega-watt glow to seal in styles. Mix and match effects for a custom, color-shifting look that’s effortlessly unique and made for main character moments—no UV lamp required.

Celestial: Micro-fine, glistening, color-changing crystals for creating custom crystal effects that shift with every angle.

Micro-fine, glistening, color-changing crystals for creating custom crystal effects that shift with every angle. Pixie Chrome: Infused with a brilliant silver-white shimmer that creates a bold, sparkling finish for a dazzling, high-impact manicure.

Infused with a brilliant silver-white shimmer that creates a bold, sparkling finish for a dazzling, high-impact manicure. Glitterstorm: First ever multidimensional chromatic color-travel effect — Watch your mani shift through stunning hues as it catches the light, adding depth and movement.

First ever multidimensional chromatic color-travel effect — Watch your mani shift through stunning hues as it catches the light, adding depth and movement. Galax-sea: Shifts from deep violet to stunning blue, revealing a kaleidoscope of color and sparkle in every light.

Salon Effects® Perfect Press-Ons

The press-on category is booming, and Sally Hansen’s new Salon Effects® Perfect Press-Ons Cat Eyes Collection in the shades Sapphire Spin, She’s Shifty, Hues & Clues, and Don’t Be Jewel bring the brilliance of precious stones to your nails with color-shifting, moody, and sparkly designs. Infused with Vitamin E and B5, these reusable kits come in two shapes and four shades for a natural fit, flawless look, and skincare-inspired comfort–plus Sally Hansen is the only brand to offer both tabs and glue for damage-free removal that truly sets the brand apart. The multi-step cat-eye look once only achievable at the salon is now comfortably within reach with this easy-to-apply press-on solution.

Insta-Dri® Chrome, Top Coats, Crystal, and Sand

The #1 quick-dry nail polish in the US continues to provide bold color and transformative effects that move at your speed, from backstage to front row, transforming your manicure with just one stroke. Brand new Insta-Dri®’s Chrome creates a metal-like finish, Insta-Dri®’s Crystal taps into radiant geode-inspired shades, and Insta-Dri®’s Top Coats level up your mani from shimmering iridescence to mermaid-like glitter, all drying in 60 seconds flat. Insta-Dri®’s Sand takes you to a desert oasis with a texture that dries quickly to a sand-like finish – all collections delivering performance and impact on the go.

“These launches continue to build on our legacy as the original D.I.Y. nail innovator, delivering high-performance, salon-inspired solutions that make professional-quality nails possible from the comfort of home,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty Consumer Beauty. “All focused on real results and real impact across a variety of finishes and effects, these collections reflect not only the creativity of our consumers, but also the evolving ways they engage with beauty on their own terms, and at their own pace.”

Sally Hansen’s new Miracle Gel®, Insta-Dri®, and Salon Effects® Perfect Press-Ons are now available in mass-market, drugstores, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com .

