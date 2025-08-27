COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES LAUNCHES APPLE FOUNDATION PROGRAM, FREE CODING COURSES FOR DETROITERS

Detroit, MI, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is excited to launch the Apple Foundation Program, a free app development program coming to the College’s A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education in collaboration with Apple. This technology lab and educational program will be available in October 2025 at no cost to students and community members. Additional details are available here.

This cutting-edge program offers a series of one-month courses, with daytime and evening classes to accommodate diverse schedules. Participants will be introduced to the fundamentals of Swift, Apple's programming language, and the principles of app design and development, helping them to expand their technology skills and foster creativity. Apple devices will be provided to participants for the duration of the program, at no additional cost.

Registration is first-come, first-served. The first cohort will welcome 15-30 participants with a minimum of eight sessions over the year. Participants must be 18 years or older, and registration is open to metro Detroit residents, no prior coding or technology experience is required to participate.

“At CCS, we’re excited to welcome the Apple Foundation Program to our campus and provide cutting-edge learning opportunities for our students and for metro-Detroiters looking to continue their education,” said Don Tuski, President of CCS. “We are always looking for new ways to activate our local community and provide them with valuable resources. Detroit is the perfect place to pilot this excellent program.”

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

