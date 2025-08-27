Brazil Construction Industry Report 2025-2034 | Advanced Technologies and Sustainable Practices Boosts Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Brazil construction market size was valued at USD 127.63 billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 236 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by several factors, including government initiatives, infrastructure development, and increased demand in various construction sectors.





The Brazilian government's ambitious infrastructure plans, such as the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), are pivotal in driving the Brazil construction market expansion. These initiatives focus on enhancing transportation, energy, and sanitation infrastructure. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are also being utilized to fund large-scale projects, ensuring the development of critical infrastructure across the country.



Rapid urbanization and increasing population are fueling the demand for residential and commercial construction, boosting the Brazil construction market growth. Urban areas are expanding, leading to a higher need for housing, schools, hospitals, and commercial spaces. This urban growth necessitates significant investments in construction to accommodate the rising population and urban dwellers' needs.



On the other hand, the expansion of commercial and industrial sectors is driving demand for construction services. Increased investments in retail spaces, office buildings, and manufacturing facilities are contributing to the growth of the market. These developments are essential for supporting economic growth and accommodating the needs of a diversifying economy.



Programs like "Minha Casa Minha Vida" aim to address Brazil's housing deficit by constructing affordable homes for low-income families. These initiatives are leading to significant investments in residential construction, particularly in underserved areas, fueling the Brazil construction market value. The government's commitment to reducing the housing gap is a key driver of growth in the residential construction sector.



Brazil's commitment to renewable energy is driving construction in the energy sector. The government's focus on expanding solar, wind, and hydroelectric power projects is leading to increased demand in the Brazil construction market. These projects not only contribute to sustainable energy goals but also stimulate economic growth through infrastructure development.



The adoption of advanced technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), automation, and prefabrication is revolutionizing the Brazil construction market dynamics. These technologies enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve project delivery times. The integration of digital tools in construction processes is becoming increasingly prevalent, leading to more streamlined and cost-effective projects.



There is a growing emphasis on sustainable and green building practices that is shaping the future Brazil construction market trends. Developers and construction companies are adopting eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs to meet environmental standards and consumer demand for sustainable living spaces. This trend is fostering the growth of green construction projects and promoting environmental responsibility within the industry.



The region has witnessed a steady rise in foreign direct investment in its construction and real estate sectors, which have further propelled the Brazil construction market revenue. Multinational corporations and institutional investors are increasingly channeling funds into infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects due to Brazil's large consumer base and improving economic outlook. Strategic reforms to ease business operations and regulatory compliance have further encouraged FDI inflows. This influx of international capital is expected to accelerate project timelines, boost innovation, and enhance the overall competitiveness of the Brazilian construction market.



Moreover, as per the Brazil construction market analysis, the thriving tourism industry is driving demand for the development of hotels, resorts, and entertainment facilities. With the country attracting millions of international visitors annually and preparing for major global events, the need for modern hospitality infrastructure has increased. Government incentives and private sector interest are fueling investments in airport expansions, transportation networks, and tourism-related construction. This ongoing development is expected to significantly contribute to the construction sector's expansion, while also enhancing Brazil's global image as a premier travel destination.



Despite efforts to streamline processes, Brazil construction market still faces significant bureaucratic challenges. Lengthy permitting procedures, complex regulations, and inconsistent enforcement can delay project timelines and increase costs. These regulatory hurdles pose a challenge to the efficient execution of construction projects and can deter potential investors.



The industry, further, is experiencing labor shortages, partly due to an aging workforce and insufficient training programs for new workers. Additionally, incidents of labor exploitation have been reported, leading to increased scrutiny and regulatory oversight. Addressing these labor issues is crucial for maintaining a sustainable and ethical construction industry.



The future of Brazil construction market outlook appears promising, with continued growth expected across various sectors. Government initiatives, technological advancements, and a focus on sustainability are likely to drive the industry forward. However, addressing challenges such as regulatory complexities and labor issues will be essential for sustaining long-term growth and ensuring the sector's resilience in the face of economic fluctuations.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Brazil construction market.



Major Players

Odebrecht Engineering and Construction S.A.

Andrade Gutierrez S.A.

Queiroz Galvao S.A.

Camargo Correa Construction Company

MRV&CO Group

Construcap CCPS Engenharia and Comerico SA

Grupo A.R.G.

Racional Engenharia Ltda.

Direcional Engenharia

GAFISA S/A

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $136.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $236 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Brazil



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Latin America Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Latin America Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Latin America Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Brazil Construction Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Brazil Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Brazil Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Brazil Construction Market by Construction Type

7.1 New Construction

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Renovations



8 Brazil Construction Market by End Use

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Residential

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Institutional



9 Brazil Construction Market by Region

9.1 Sao Paulo

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Minas Gerais

9.3 Rio de Janeiro

9.4 Bahia

9.5 Rio Grande do Sul



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6bygq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment