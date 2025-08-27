India Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach USD 1.56 Trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.6%, Driven by Government Infrastructure Initiatives and $60 Billion Investment Boost in Mumbai

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian construction market reached USD 687.38 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% between 2025 and 2034, reaching almost USD 1.56 trillion by 2034.



Indian Construction Market Growth



The Indian government's focus on boosting socio-economic development has led to initiatives like the Parvatmala project, under which the construction of bridges in major pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand has received a big boost. Moreover, major metropolitan cities like Mumbai are also expected to attract investments worth $60 billion over the next 5-7 years in major infrastructure development projects that can boost connectivity between the mainland and the island region of Mumbai and turn the city into a major IT hub.



Roadway development projects are expected to ease the problem of traffic congestion in Mumbai, as the city has 2000 cars for each km of road . The expansion of the luxury real estate sector in India, driven by the increasing demand for premium living spaces is expected to drive the market development in the coming years.



Rising infrastructural investments have spurred the demand for TMT (thermos-mechanically treated) bars which are durable, earthquake-resistant, and high-strength building reinforcement materials. TMT bars accounted for nearly 42% of India's overall steel production in 2023. The development of advanced construction technologies and sustainable infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for cost-effective TMT bars and rods over the forecast period.

Indian Construction Market Share

Based on end-use, the market is divided into commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure. Though all market segments are expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, the infrastructure segment is expected to account for a major market share in the coming years. This is because of increasing government investments in the sector, which are aimed at attracting new businesses and boosting economic growth.



Leading Companies in the Indian Construction Market



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, investments, and capacity expansion.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Punj Lloyd Limited

Shapoorji Pallonji Co. Pvt. Ltd

GMR Infrastructure Limited

Tata Projects

Gammon India Limited.

KEC International Limited

Welspun Group

Others

Major players in the market are adopting innovative technologies like BIM and AI to enhance the efficiency of construction activities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Indian Economy Outlook

5.1 Population

5.2 Inflation

5.3 GDP

5.4 Income Demographics



6 Government Initiatives and Policies



7 Indian Construction Market Overview

7.1 Key Industry Highlights

7.2 Indian Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

7.3 Indian Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



8 Indian Construction Market by End-Use

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.1.3 Market by Type

8.1.3.1 Medical and Healthcare

8.1.3.2 Retail

8.1.3.3 Sports

8.1.3.4 Others

8.2 Residential

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Infrastructure



9 Indian Construction Market by Region

9.1 North India

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 East and Central India

9.3 West India

9.4 South India



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Margin Analysis



12 Cost Structure

12.1 Materials

12.2 Labour Cost

12.3 Machinery

12.4 Utilities

12.5 Transportation/Distribution



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

