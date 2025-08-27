Latin America Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach USD 13.75 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.2%, Driven by Urbanization and Eco-Friendly High-Rise Projects Using Sustainable Wood

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America construction market size reached USD 9.11 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% between 2025 and 2034, reaching almost USD 13.75 Billion by 2034.



The escalating rate of urbanisation and the shift towards sustainability have prompted the construction of sky-high buildings in Latin America using eco-friendly materials like wood. This is because wood has excellent hygroscopic and thermal properties, which creates a pleasant experience for inhabitation. This is expected to drive the Latin America construction market expansion over the forecast period.





Increasing collaboration among different stakeholders aimed at developing smart cities is also expected to facilitate the market growth. For instance, in 2023, the government of Guyana entered into an agreement with the University of Miami to develop Silica Smart City near the Guyana International Airport on an 11,000-acre land. It is expected to accommodate nearly 60,000 people and have a city centre as well as a research region known as the Innovation Village inside it. The city aims to integrate biophilic designs and intelligent technologies, including AI into building construction, which will enable people to live smartly.



With the construction of 319 GW of renewable energy power plants over the next 7 years, the Latin America construction market growth is expected to receive a significant boost. Moreover, to enhance resilience towards climate change and natural disasters, Latin American governments are expected to invest $2.2 trillion in the construction and maintenance of important infrastructure projects in key sectors like energy, sanitation, logistics, and housing, among others.

Sigdo Koppers S.A.

MRV&CO

Grupo Carso, S.A.B de C.V.

Techint E&C S.A.

Aenza

Salfacorp S.A.

Mota-Engil Group

Echeverria Izquierdo S.A.

Amarilo S.A.S.

Marval S.A.

CONSTRUCTORA CAPITAL BOGOTA S.A.S

Arquitectura Y Concreto S.A.S

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Latin America





1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Construction Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Latin America Construction Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Latin America Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Latin America Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Latin America Construction Market by Construction Type

7.1 New Constructions

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Renovation



8 Latin America Construction Market by End Use

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Residential

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Education and Research

8.5 Medical and Healthcare

8.6 Others



9 Latin America Construction Market by Country

9.1 Brazil

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Argentina

9.4 Others



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.4 Certifications

