Guggenheim Investments Expands Wealth Channel with New Talent and Innovative Product Suite

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced a significant expansion of its wealth channel salesforce and product lineup, reinforcing its position as one of the industry’s fastest-growing fixed income and alternatives managers.

Building on a foundation of industry-recognized performance, deep advisor engagement, and sustained market momentum, Guggenheim Investments will broaden its market access by hiring additional internal and external sales professionals in key regions nationwide.

We believe few firms can match Guggenheim’s consistency. As of July 31, 2025, the firm’s flagship fixed income mutual fund Institutional Share Classes—including Total Return Bond, Macro Opportunities, and Core Bond—ranked in the top quartile of their categories since inception,1 with overall four- and five-star ratings from Morningstar based on risk-adjusted returns.2 Guggenheim has also generated more than $27 billion of inflows3 across 2024 and year-to-date 2025, underscoring both performance and client demand.

“In today’s volatile markets, advisors and clients are looking for income, stability, and proven partners,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “Guggenheim Investments delivers differentiated solutions with a track record of performance. By expanding our reach and product lineup, we are deepening advisor partnerships and extending access to strategies that consistently stand out across market cycles.”

Recent product innovations include Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) with reduced minimums in Core, Core Plus, Limited Duration, and Municipal strategies—tailored for wealth channel advisors. The firm has also filed for a publicly offered, non-traded business development company (BDC), providing streamlined access to private credit markets through Guggenheim’s experienced team. Planned offerings include a suite of active fixed income ETFs, delivering enhanced flexibility and access for advisors serving diverse client needs.

“Advisors want more than products—they want partnership, research, and client-ready solutions,” said Christopher Parisi, Head of Distribution for Guggenheim Investments. “By expanding our salesforce and advisor support capabilities, Guggenheim is setting the standard for wealth channel coverage: comprehensive, consultative, and performance-driven.”

Guggenheim’s fixed income platform continues to earn industry recognition. For the second consecutive year, and the third time in the past five years, Barron’s named Guggenheim Investments the Top Taxable Bond Fund Family for 2024 out of 48 fund families, highlighting the firm’s consistency, discipline, and unwavering focus on client outcomes.4

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $357 billion5 in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220 investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

