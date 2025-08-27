Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 2.36 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Demand for Advanced Dermatological Therapies and Aesthetic Procedures – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global hyperpigmentation treatment market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024–2032. In the U.S., the market accounted for USD 0.49 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2032, growing steadily at a 5.5% CAGR.

The rising prevalence of skin pigmentation disorders, increasing consumer awareness of dermatological health, and growing demand for cosmetic and minimally invasive procedures are among the primary factors driving growth. As patients increasingly seek effective treatments for conditions such as melasma, sun damage, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, the market is witnessing robust product development and clinical advancements.





Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Overview

Hyperpigmentation occurs due to excess melanin production, often triggered by sun exposure, hormonal changes, aging, and inflammation. Treatments include topical agents, chemical peels, laser therapies, microdermabrasion, and combination approaches.

In the U.S., consumers are highly inclined toward non-invasive and clinically tested therapies, while global growth is further accelerated by emerging medical aesthetics markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies are investing in novel formulations, including cosmeceuticals, biologics, and device-based solutions, to address patient demand for faster, safer, and longer-lasting results.

Key Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Companies Profiled in the Report

Segment Analysis

By Indication: In 2023, the age spots segment dominated the hyperpigmentation treatment market with a substantial revenue share. Age spots, or solar lentigines, are mainly found in people above the age of 50. This high prevalence is associated with repeated sun exposure that stimulates the skin's melanin production. This is especially true for older populations and residents of sun-drenched areas.

By Treatment: The energy-based therapy segment led the market in 2023 in terms of revenue. This involves the popular, effective, and non-invasive laser therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL), and radiofrequency treatments. They deliver quick results with little downtime, and can be adapted for many pigmentation conditions, such as melasma, PIH, and even age spots. Energy-based therapies are the preferred method of treatment, because of their accurate, effective and controlled treatment, as well as their general applicability to multiple skin types.

By Skin Tone: In 2023, Fitzpatrick skin types III and IV accounted for the highest revenue share in the hyperpigmentation treatment market. Those with these skin types have more active melanin, so they are more prone to melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). People with an uneven skin tone or pigmentary disorders are more common in these populations, resulting in larger requests for treatments.

Regional Trends

North America Leads Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market in 2023, Asia Pacific Set to Witness Fastest Growth Driven by Rising Skincare Demand

In 2023, North America led the hyperpigmentation treatment market due to several converging factors. Due to the high consumer sensitivity toward skin concerns, and high dermatological infrastructure accessibility as well as reliability; treatments were rampant. As a significant market for both the medical and aesthetic market, the US market growth is attributed to a well-established healthcare system and increasing demand for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for hyperpigmentation treatments. Rising disposable incomes and a growing population of beauty-conscious urban dwellers have significantly boosted demand for dermatology services. Key markets like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes that encourage greater focus on skincare.

Personalized Treatments, AI-Powered Technology, and Rising Demand in the Asia Pacific Fuel Innovation

Patients can address hyperpigmentation concerns without surgery, offering convenience and reduced recovery time.

Tailored treatments based on individual skin types enhance efficacy and satisfaction.

Social media influence and awareness about skin health boost market growth.

AI-powered skincare and advanced laser systems enable more effective treatments.

Companies are targeting the Asia Pacific for its rising demand and regional-specific needs.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, Allergan Aesthetics announced a clinical trial evaluating a novel biologic-based topical for melasma, showing promising efficacy.

January 2025: L’Oréal introduced a new AI-driven skin diagnosis platform integrated with its hyperpigmentation treatment line.

2024: Candela Medical launched its upgraded PicoWay laser system for pigmentation and tattoo removal, with FDA clearance for broader indications.

2024: Galderma expanded its Restylane product line with adjunctive pigmentation care solutions.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Over 40% of cosmetic dermatology consultations in the U.S. involve pigmentation concerns.

By 2032, laser therapy is expected to account for 32% of total market revenues.

Consumer spending on cosmeceuticals in hyperpigmentation care is projected to cross USD 1 billion globally by 2030.

The cost of pigmentation treatment packages in the U.S. averages USD 1,200–1,800 per patient annually.

Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.34 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.36 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Indication [Age spots, Melasma, Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), Others]

By Treatment [Energy-based Therapy, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, Microneedling]

By Skin Tone [Fitzpatrick skin type I & II, Fitzpatrick skin type III & IV, Fitzpatrick skin type V & VI]

By End Use [Dermatology Clinics, Aesthetic Centers, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics] Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

