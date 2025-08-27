Gatton Park Officially Open with Free Kinetic Wi-Fi

Complimentary Kinetic Wi-Fi launched at the Aug. 23 grand opening

Kinetic’s free Wi-Fi represents a $1 million, 10-year commitment

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grand opening of Gatton Park on the Town Branch was celebrated Aug. 23, marking a significant milestone for the city of Lexington. The festivities included events for the whole family and the introduction of Kinetic’s $1 million, 10-year sponsorship of complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the park.

Kinetic's free Wi-Fi service positions Gatton Park as one of the most digitally connected outdoor spaces in the region, offering visitors uninterrupted connectivity while they enjoy the park's amenities.

"By bringing Kinetic Wi-Fi to Gatton Park, we’re helping make sure that people can work, learn, and connect—whether they’re attending an event or show, taking a lunch break, or enjoying the trails," said Stephanie Bell, vice president of State Government Affairs for Kinetic in Kentucky. “Kinetic is proud to ensure this park has the connectivity to anchor where art, history, and technology converge.”

Gatton Park has transformed into a vibrant cultural hub, reflecting Lexington as both a connected community and a center for innovation. This new downtown green space seamlessly integrates community, nature, and technology, providing a welcoming environment for families, students, and professionals alike, with connectivity and enhanced features made possible by park-wide Wi-Fi.

“With Phase 1 of Wi-Fi installation complete, visitors are able to enjoy events and performances while staying connected through the free Wi-Fi provided by Kinetic,” said Jason Dudley, Kentucky director of Operations for Kinetic. “A dedicated team of technicians has been identified to maintain the Wi-Fi technology, guaranteeing reliable and high-quality connectivity throughout the 10-acre park as we complete Phase 2 to all areas of the park.”

Phase 1 of the park’s fiber installation project, completed earlier this month, provides complimentary Wi-Fi to the CommonSpirit Health Stage and the amphitheater. Phase 2, which will cover the rest of the park, is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

About Kinetic

Kinetic, a Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) brand, builds and provides multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services reaching approximately 1.7 million fiber households in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com. Engage with us across social media at @GoKineticFiber.

Contact:

Victoria Carman

Victoria.carman@uniti.com