AB Artea Bankas Group financial statement for H1 2025, reviewed by the audit company

AB Artea Bankas published unaudited financial statements of the Bank Group for H1 2025 on 30 July 2025.

Consolidated interim financial statements for H1 2025 of the Artea Bank Group were reviewed by KPMG. Artea Bank Groups` operating results, financial position and cash flows for H1 2025 has not changed compared to previously announced unaudited financial statements.

On 27 August 2025 The Management Board of the Artea Bank got acquainted with audit-reviewed financial statements of the Group for H1 2025, and the Bank publishes them together with the audit company's review report.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt . +370 610 44447

