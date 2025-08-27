SAGTEC Expands into U.S. Market, Leveraging Agency Support to Unlock New Revenue Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGTEC Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT), a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider, announced plans to expand into the U.S. market following engagements with the Malaysia Consulate in New York, the Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). The SAGTEC team was warmly received by the Consulate General of Malaysia, Ms. Norhalilah Abdul Jalil, and her team.

The U.S. is the largest single market for enterprise and retail technology, with the Point-of-Sale (POS) market alone projected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2030. By leveraging the support of Malaysian agencies, SAGTEC expects to accelerate its market entry, strengthen recurring revenue from its Speed+ POS system and AI-powered solutions, and capture new enterprise partnerships.





“Our discussions with MIDA and MATRADE provided valuable pathways to access U.S. business networks, partnerships, and investors,” said Ng Chen Lok, Director of SAGTEC. “This expansion will not only increase our global footprint but also generate sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Backed by a strong base of 13,000 clients worldwide, SAGTEC plans to roll out its integrated AI and POS solutions in key U.S. cities, targeting Food & Beverage operators, retailers, and logistics companies seeking operational efficiency.

Key Investor Highlights:

Expands total addressable market into the U.S., the world’s largest enterprise tech economy.

Strengthens recurring revenue streams through SaaS-style AI offerings.

Aligns with Malaysia’s push for global competitiveness, with government-backed support.

Reinforces shareholder value by pursuing high-margin international growth.

This U.S. expansion marks a pivotal milestone for SAGTEC’s global growth strategy and reaffirms its position as a leading innovator from Southeast Asia.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global is a regional leader in enterprise-grade POS software, AI-integrated digital systems, and secure data infrastructure for Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving retail and service economy. The company’s mission is to empower businesses with intelligent, scalable, and secure technology solutions purpose-built for the digital age.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

About MIDA

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) is the government’s principal agency for investment promotion and coordination. MIDA supports local and foreign companies to expand, innovate, and establish a strong presence in global markets.

About MATRADE

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is a national trade promotion agency that assists Malaysian companies in exploring international markets, fostering export growth, and strengthening trade relationships.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c9e66c5-eed5-47a5-8639-f90b0f97e802