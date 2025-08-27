Casella Recognizes 2025 Sustainability Leaders

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST) (“Casella”), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, recently honored four organizations for their leadership in sustainability as part of Casella’s annual Sustainability Leadership Awards.

The Casella Sustainability Leadership Awards recognize customers who best exemplify what we can achieve when we work together to reduce waste, increase recycling, and advance the circular economy. Recipients are selected annually from a range of sectors, including municipalities, colleges and universities, industrial manufacturers, food and beverage producers, and more.

This year’s winners are: Primo Brands, Dartmouth College, The Arc Otsego, and The University of Vermont Medical Center.

“We are proud to recognize and celebrate the achievements of these organizations with our annual sustainability awards,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “This year’s recipients exemplify bold innovation and forward-thinking leadership, demonstrating that regardless of the size or scope of an organization, we can all make a difference. It’s a privilege to work alongside them, providing services to help advance their materials management initiatives on a journey to achieving our sustainability goals.”

From implementing closed-loop recycling systems to pioneering zero-waste initiatives, this year’s award recipients showcase the tangible benefits of sustainable thinking. Their stories are featured on casella.com/sla, where visitors can explore how each organization is driving change.

“As we continue advancing our own sustainability journey, we remain deeply committed to enabling economic and environmental sustainability for our employees, customers, and communities,” Casella said.

2025 Casella Sustainability Leadership Award Winners

Primo Brands, a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, has integrated circular economy principles into its core strategy by designing products that reduce waste and extend life cycles. In partnership with Casella across Maine, New York, and Massachusetts, Primo has achieved a 90% recycling rate for fiber, metal, and plastic. At Primo Brands’ Somerset, NJ site, Casella helped dismantle 776 tons of decommissioned coolers, recycling 82% of the material and generating revenue. [WATCH VIDEO]

Dartmouth College, a private liberal arts college in Hanover, New Hampshire, has partnered with Casella to tackle diverse material recovery challenges on campus, from food waste to tires and e-waste. Most recently, Casella sponsored a student-led Campus Waste Diversion Project, empowering students to divert textiles from landfill and distribute them through a volunteer-run campus Thrift Store serving the college and local community. [WATCH VIDEO]

The Arc Otsego, a nonprofit organization in Otsego County, New York, that supports individuals with developmental disabilities, has partnered with Casella for over 25 years to drive sustainable practices. With recycling at all service locations and the Otsego ReUse Center repurposing building materials and household goods, the organization helps to reduce waste while supporting the local community. The Arc Otsego also leads recycling efforts for hard-to-recycle materials like polystyrene, fluorescent bulbs, plastic film, and more throughout Oneonta. [WATCH VIDEO]

The University of Vermont Medical Center, a leading hospital in Burlington, Vermont, has partnered with Casella to implement wide-ranging waste reduction initiatives across its campus. Its nationally recognized operating room recycling program has diverted over 100 tons of surgical wrap, while staff-driven efforts composted 165 tons of food waste last year with careful attention to sorting and quality. [WATCH VIDEO]

