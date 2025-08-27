Singapore Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market Size, Share Outlook, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis 2018-2034

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Singapore construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20%between 2025 and 2034.



General construction activities such as residential, commercial, institutional and industrial construction projects lead to growth in the construction market in the country. construction of office buildings, retail spaces, hotels, and other commercial facilities is indicative of a significant status of the country as a business hub.



The expansion of the Singapore construction market is propelled by increased demand from the commercial sector, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, and research.



The commercial sector includes office buildings, stores, hotels, and other structures built for business rather than living in them. Being known as a global financial centre; Singapore has always been demanded to provide top-notch standards of such spaces, especially in prime areas like the Central Business District (CBD). As of January 2024, a subsidiary of Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. secured a major demolition contract in Tuas located in the West region of Singapore.



Growth in the construction industry in Singapore is led by constant improvements in infrastructure and innovations in projects to modernisation. In August 2022, Singaporean, United Overseas Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Kimly Construction to digitalise finance processes, which will help with their green projects.



Housing projects such as condominiums, apartments or HDB flats are all part of residential construction which also covers landed homes among others. Singapore is densely populated so there is still an urgent requirement for more houses that can accommodate its citizens and permanent residents alike, going forward housing redevelopment initiatives will drive demand for construction projects.



Leading Companies in the Singapore Construction Market



Major market players are expanding their outreach through a rising emphasis on green building and sustainability, urban redevelopment and infrastructure projects and planning for resilience and adaptation to rapidly changing climates.

Kimly Construction Pte. Ltd.

CSC Holdings Limited

Lum Chang Holdings Limited

CPC Construction Pte Ltd.

Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd.

Woh Hup (Private) Limited

Santarli Construction Pte Ltd.

Koh Kock Leong Enterprise Pte Ltd.

Jurong Engineering Limited

LS2 Design & Construction Pte Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Asia Pacific Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Asia Pacific Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Asia Pacific Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Singapore Construction Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Singapore Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Singapore Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Singapore Construction Market by Type

7.1 General Construction

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Heavy and Civil Engineering

7.3 Others



8 Singapore Construction Market by End Use

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Residential

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Medical and Healthcare

8.5 Education and Research

8.6 Others



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.4 Certifications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l3ohu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.