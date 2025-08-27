Mexico Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Grow at 2.5% CAGR Through 2034, Backed by Favorable Government Infrastructure Initiatives

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.50% between 2025 and 2034. The market is being fueled by the introduction of favorable government initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructural development.



In order to provide specialized care and support to people battling terminal illnesses in Mexico, there has been a surge in theconstructionof hospice care centers. For instance, in March 2024, Mitigare Cares Palliativos AC announced the construction of Phase I of Mitigare Hospice Care in San Miguel de Allende which is supposed to be completed by September 2024. Phase II of the project is scheduled for construction in 2026. Hence, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure is expected to accelerate the Mexico construction market growth in the forecast period.



Government investments in public works projects have tripled since 2022 in Mexico, which has also boosted the market expansion. The Tren Maya Project, the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor, and the Dos Bocas Refinery Complex are some of the key construction projects in southern Mexico states. Furthermore, private sector investment in Mexico's construction center has increased by more than 40% in the last five years and is expected to continue, driving the Mexico construction market expansion.



Investments in the construction of industrial, commercial, and service buildings in Mexico have increased by more than 50% since 2020 and are gradually approaching a value of $10 billion yearly. This is one of the key Mexico construction market trends. With the anticipated recovery of housing construction in Mexico, the overall market is poised for significant growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Grupo Carso

Impulsora del Desarrollo Y El Empleo En America Latina SAB de CV

Mota-Engil Group

Techint E&C S.A.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aleatica S.A.U.

Grupo Indi, Sa De Cv

Grupo GP

COCONAL, SAPI de CV

Javer, SAB de CV

Constructora y Edificadora GIA+A, SA de CV

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanization Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Latin America Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Latin America Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Latin America Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Latin America Construction Market Breakup by Country

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Mexico

5.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4 Others



6 Mexico Construction Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Mexico Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Mexico Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Mexico Construction Market by Construction Type

7.1 New Constructions

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Renovation



8 Mexico Construction Market by End Use

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Residential

8.3 Industrial



9 Mexico Construction Market by Region

9.1 Baja California

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Northern Mexico

9.3 The Bajio

9.4 Central Mexico

9.5 Pacific Coast

9.6 Yucatan Peninsula



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.4 Certifications

