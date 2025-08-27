Dave Cantin Group Sponsors Rising Pro Tennis Star Ethan Quinn

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced its sponsorship of professional tennis player Ethan Quinn. The partnership expands DCG’s sports ambassador program into tennis following its January announcement of PGA Tour professional Quade Cummins as the company’s first athlete ambassador.

Quinn, 21, is one of American tennis’s new, young stars. A native of Fresno, California, and a standout at the University of Georgia, he captured the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Singles Championship before turning professional later that year. Quinn now plays out of Florida, where DCG will be collaborating with Quinn on a series of private experiences for dealership owners.

“From California, where he was born, to Georgia, where he became a national champion, to Florida, where he became a top 100 player in the world, Ethan’s journey reflects the grit and competitive spirit that DCG employs every day in our business,” Dave Cantin Group CEO, Dave Cantin, said. “We are honored to support him as he builds his career on the global stage and are committed to supporting athletes whose journeys mirror the drive, ambition and local pride shared by automotive dealers across the country.”

“Partnering with DCG is an exciting opportunity,” Quinn said. “Their commitment to excellence and to community mirrors the values I grew up with, and I’m proud to represent them as I continue my career on the ATP Tour.”

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely market intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news, and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are often cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

313.510.5090

