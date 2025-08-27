Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community, 3131 Camino, Now Open in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced 3131 Camino, an exclusive new Northern California community, is now open for sales in highly sought-after Santa Clara, California. This community offers new townhome- and villa-style condos with modern one- to four-story floor plans, private garages, and rooftop terraces on select homes. The offsite Sales Center is now open at 3084 El Camino Real in Santa Clara.

3131 Camino is an exclusive urban enclave offering a broad range of home designs, including townhome- and villa-style condos. Homes feature open floor plans with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and private one- to two-car garages, as well as rooftop terraces on select residences.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are thrilled to introduce 3131 Camino to the Santa Clara community,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “This community exemplifies the ultimate in luxury living with its superior craftsmanship and prime location.”

Homeowners will enjoy the convenience of living just minutes from excellent shopping, dining, and public transportation. The community is ideally located close to exciting outdoor recreation, and great schools. Nearby the Lawrence Caltrain offers easy access to Silicon Valley’s top employers and the San Francisco Bay Area. Public education will be available through Santa Clara Unified School District, with close access to private schools and universities. The community is also located near Cupertino, Westfield Valley Fair, Santana Row, Downtown San Jose, Stanford Shopping Center, Mountain View, and Los Gatos restaurants.

Toll Brothers homes in 3131 Camino are priced from $1.369 million to over $1.6 million. For more information on 3131 Camino, home shoppers are invited to call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

