FillaRole Unveils Healthcare-Focused Hiring Platform to Address Canada’s Staffing Challenges

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FillaRole has officially launched FillaRole Health, a Saskatchewan-built, AI hiring and onboarding platform, designed for Canada’s healthcare sector. It gives busy HR teams one centralized tool to post jobs, track applicants, manage interviews and onboard hires, without the spreadsheet chaos.

The platform arrives at a crucial moment: Saskatchewan alone spent over $70 million on contract nurses in 2024, nearly triple the cost just two years ago. In Nova Scotia, the 2024 bill hit $141.7 million despite policy changes, while BC and Quebec are each spending over $1.5 billion annually on agency staffing. The physician shortage is just as troubling. Manitoba recently contracted a consultant $5.25 million to recruit 150 physicians and only two were hired. Across Canada, billions are being diverted to temporary and stop-gap staffing initiatives.

“We’re watching the healthcare system drown in contract costs,” said Keli Propp, CEO of FillaRole. “FillaRole Health offers a long-term solution: permanent hires, both local and international, without the 40% premium in wage costs that health authorities are paying right now. You can curb it now or let the bill keep climbing.”

To strengthen their presence in the Canadian healthcare space, FillaRole has joined the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network, which is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of Canadian technology in healthcare. Through this collaboration, FillaRole gains access to new tools, strategic insights, and opportunities that drive meaningful change with this solution for patients, providers, and communities across Canada.

All-in-One Platform Purpose-Built for Healthcare

FillaRole Health combines essential hiring systems into one streamlined platform:

Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS): AI-powered job descriptions, resume scraping and one-click interview invites.

AI-powered job descriptions, resume scraping and one-click interview invites. Immigration & Compliance Software: Built-in LMIA-exempt tracking, international recruitment support and permit workflows.

Built-in LMIA-exempt tracking, international recruitment support and permit workflows. Talent Pool Building: Advertise positions worldwide, funneling applicants into one centralized pool. Track their engagement to spot the most promising candidates.



Additional features include automated posting to 19+ job boards, intelligent applicant ranking, customizable document templates, real human support and performance reports within 48 hours. All of which are securely hosted on Canadian servers.

Designed for the Frontlines of Care

FillaRole Health is especially suited for:

Long-term care homes

Private clinics and pharmacies

Mental health and allied health practices

Regional health authorities

Medical recruiters supporting multiple locations



The platform prioritizes local hires first, automatically filtering candidates by licensing and credentials, while tracking documentation and renewal dates. All but eliminating those dreaded back-and-forth email chains.

The Time to Fix Healthcare Hiring Is Now

FillaRole’s core platform already supports 100,000+ users and nearly 40,000 applicants across Canada and was selected earlier this year for VentureLAB’s Accelerated Growth Program. With the launch of FillaRole Health by a Canadian team with decades of experience in HR technology and immigration workflows, the company brings its proven hiring engine directly to Canada’s most urgent frontline staffing crisis.

“You shouldn’t need six tools and an immigration lawyer to fill one role,” added Propp. “FillaRole Health makes hiring healthcare workers fast and finally affordable again.”

To learn more about FillaRole Health or the CAN Health Membership Program, visit: www.fillarole.ca/healthcare

About FillaRole

FillaRole is an AI-powered hiring platform developed to simplify employment for Canadian businesses. By automating job postings and applicant sorting, FillaRole enables employers to save time, improve efficiency, and focus on hiring the right talent. Proudly Canadian, FillaRole supports local and international hiring with expert guidance every step of the way.

