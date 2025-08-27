Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis presents annual Community Spirit Award to Indiana lender for affordable housing achievements

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “Bank”) announced Bonnie Arnold, director of community funding development at Martinsville-based Home Bank, was awarded the 2025 Community Spirit Award honoring exceptional contributions to affordable housing and community development in Indiana.

Since its inception in 2007, FHLBank Indianapolis — a regional, wholesale bank cooperative and part of the Federal Home Loan Bank system — has honored leaders in affordable housing and community economic development with its annual Community Spirit Award. Each year, a recipient from one of FHLBank Indianapolis’ member financial institutions in both Michigan and Indiana is honored for their extraordinary dedication to affordable housing efforts, unique and innovative community economic development strategies, or as emerging leaders with a demonstrated commitment to affordable housing and community development.

Arnold’s role at Home Bank includes serving as point person for a number of community investment programs and initiatives. Through her leadership, 24 Indiana households have received assistance through FHLBank Indianapolis’ Launch – Down Payment Assistance and Revive – Home Repair Grant programs. In addition, Arnold has worked to secure grants totaling more than $150,000 for eight small businesses across Indiana.

“Bonnie is recognized for her legacy of dedication to building up her community that spans the range of programs out there. From homeownership to small business development, Bonnie has overseen hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in everyday Hoosiers,” said Megan Coler-Hasser, VP, Associate Director of Community Investment Outreach at FHLBank Indianapolis. “It’s hard to overstate what a profound impact this can have.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this year’s Community Spirit Award,” Arnold said. “I have long had a passion for finding solutions to the need for affordable housing in all the communities served by Home Bank and am so very grateful for FHLBank Indianapolis homeownership programs.”

Affordable Housing Program

The Affordable Housing Program (AHP) is one of the largest sources of private sector grants for housing and community development in the United States. Since 1990, the Federal Home Loan Banks, including FHLBank Indianapolis, have collectively made available more than $9 billion in AHP subsidies that have positively impacted more than one million households. AHP funding is available through two distinct programs, via an annual competitive round that helps fund the financing, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of single and multi-family units and via an AHP set-aside program targeted toward individual borrowers and homeowners. FHLBank Indianapolis offers its set-aside AHP funding through the Launch – Down Payment Assistance and Revive – Home Repair Grants programs. In 2025, FHLBank Indianapolis has allocated $19.6 million to its AHP setasides and $29.6 to competitive AHP.

Additional voluntary allocations provide funding for the Elevate Small Business Grant and other community investment programs offered through FHLBank Indianapolis.

Paying it forward

In addition to the Community Spirit Award recognition, FHLBank Indianapolis has committed a $5,000 charitable donation to the nonprofit organization of Arnold’s choice. She has chosen to support Morgan County Better Communities Coalition, which works to improve community and quality of life for residents of Morgan County, Indiana through partnerships that support long-term affordable housing, emergency housing, transportation, mental health initiatives and more.

The Michigan Community Spirit Award winner was announced Aug. 12, 2025. More information about the Community Spirit Award, including past recipients and nomination criteria, is available on the Community Spirit page on fhlbi.com.

For information on FHLBank Indianapolis’ affordable housing and community economic development grants, see the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com.

Home Bank

Established in 1890, Home Bank is a full-service mutual bank dedicated to improving the lives of its customers, communities and team members. As a mutual institution, Home Bank operates without private shareholders, focusing instead on the needs of its depositors and borrowers. The bank’s unique gifting program allocates 10% of its profits to support impactful community projects. With a commitment to personalized service, Home Bank offers a wide range of financial solutions from checking and savings accounts to loans and business services. The bank proudly serves central Indiana through branches located in Martinsville, Greenwood, Mooresville and Plainfield.

For more information, visit www.homebanksb.com or follow Home Bank on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)

