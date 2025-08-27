NexGold Achieves Critical Permitting Milestone, Receiving Industrial Approval for the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Industrial Approval (IA) for the Goldboro Gold Project (“Goldboro” or the “Project”) has been granted by the Government of Nova Scotia. The IA is one of the last key Provincial permits required prior to the commencement of construction and future operations.

The Industrial Approval (IA) is an integral step towards the development of the Project and outlines the stringent terms and conditions which allow the Company to operate the Goldboro Gold Project. The Company initially applied for the IA for the Project on August 28, 2023 and received notice in June 2025 from the Government of Nova Scotia that its application for an IA was deemed complete. The IA is enforceable under the Environment Act and was developed in compliance with conditions of the Environmental Assessment approval issued on August 2, 2022.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO of NexGold, commented “We are extremely pleased to have received our Industrial Approval for the Goldboro Gold Project. We are grateful for the diligence shown over the last two years by NS ECC and members of the LIFT team in their review, and the support the Project has now received from the Honourable Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change.” Mr. Bullock continued “With the receipt of the IA, we have received one of the last key permits required to advance towards construction and operations and I am very proud of the hard work by the NexGold team in achieving this successful outcome for the advancement of the Goldboro Gold Project.”

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

Kevin Bullock

President & CEO

(647) 388-1842

kbullock@nexgold.com Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 697-2625

obaranowsky@nexgold.com





