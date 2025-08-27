Stiltz Homelifts Honored as Gold Winner in 2025 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Bethlehem, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stiltz Homelifts, a global provider of residential mobility solutions, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Manufacturing, Durable Goods category in the 10th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best teams, achievements, products, and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevie’s from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others.

Stiltz stood out for its values-driven approach to manufacturing and distribution excellence. One judge noted, “Stiltz Homelifts exemplifies what it means to lead with integrity and empathy—setting a gold standard for durable goods manufacturing.”

From customized onboarding plans to thoughtfully designed workplace spaces, Stiltz exudes a purpose-first culture that aligns employee well-being with business success. Judges commended the company’s employee recognition programs and leadership development initiatives, and recognized measurable improvements such as a rise in employee pride and increased trust in leadership.

“Receiving this Gold Stevie® is more than an accolade, it’s a reflection of the dedication, care, and professionalism our team brings to work every day,” says Rick Hirschhaut, president at Stiltz Homelifts USA. “To all those who helped tell our story, we thank you. This award belongs to every employee who uplifts our mission.”

Stiltz is a leading manufacturer of residential elevators, offering innovative accessibility solutions designed to enhance independence and comfort in homes across North America. Its U.S. headquarters is in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with operations throughout the United States and Europe. The company prides itself on combining engineering excellence with a compassionate customer experience.

More than 100 professionals from around the world participated in the judging process to determine this year’s honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a combination of ratings from Stevie Awards judges and more than 130,000 public votes.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the 10th edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevie’s President, Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR. Learn more about Stilz at www.stiltzlifts.com.

# # #

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Stiltz Homelifts

Stiltz Homelifts is an award-winning manufacturer, distributor, and installer of innovative home elevators. Stiltz serves customers across the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide, with more than 20,000 lifts installed since its founding in the U.K. in 2010. The company’s space-saving, design-forward elevators make life easier, safer, and more convenient. Built on a foundation of trust, Stiltz delivers exceptional customer care from installation to ongoing support so people can move freely between floors in the homes they love.