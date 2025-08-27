Jewish Solar Challenge Opens 2025 Grant Application Cycle

More than 850 solar panels installed with help from Jewish Solar Challenge at Valley Beth Shalom in Encino, Calif.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jewish Solar Challenge is excited to announce the opening of its 2025 grant application cycle on Sept. 1. All Jewish nonprofits that own their buildings, including synagogues, Jewish schools and Jewish camps, are eligible for matching grants up to $50,000 for the installation of solar panels. Applications are due by Sept. 22, and JSC will announce winners in late November.

The Jewish Solar Challenge plans to award over $300,000, bringing the total amount awarded for solar panels to over $1 million since the organization launched in 2022. Organizations with existing quotes for solar – those ready to start installation immediately – receive priority.

“Jewish nonprofits interested in going solar should act now – before federal solar incentives sunset,” said Mitchell Schwartz, founder of the Jewish Solar Challenge. “We’re here to help make sure that recent policy changes don’t slow down the transition to clean energy for our community so we can create a better future for generations to come.”

​The federal government will soon eliminate solar incentives for nonprofits by phasing out the Investment Tax Credit and introducing new, onerous equipment sourcing rules starting in 2026. The imminent end to solar tax credits forces organizations to install panels on a shorter timeline or risk losing incentives if they can’t move quickly enough. By offering direct financial support, Jewish Solar Challenge helps keep the transition to clean energy within reach for organizations committed to sustainability and long-term savings.

Veteran communications executive and environmentalist Mitchell Schwartz founded the Jewish Solar Challenge three years ago with the dream of putting solar panels on the rooftops of every Jewish organization in North America. So far, the Jewish Solar Challenge has awarded matching grants to 14 organizations across the U.S. and to one Jewish community in Tikvah, Uganda.

The Jewish Solar Challenge has supported over $2 million in solar projects, with a total estimated capacity of 2,080 kW of electricity. These installations generate approximately 3.28 million kWh of electricity per year, preventing the release of 1,272 metric tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere and saving nearly $500,000 in annual electricity costs.

“Harnessing solar power is an incredible way to combat climate change while simultaneously making our communities more economically resilient,” said Yosef Abramowitz, a pioneer of the solar industry in Israel, Africa, and the Middle East, who recently joined the JSC Board. “Jewish organizations have the opportunity to lead the way toward a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Winners of the JSC grant are required to demonstrate a broader commitment to sustainability, extending beyond the installation of solar panels.

“It is our responsibility to respect and care for our planet,” said Limor Zimskind, immediate past president of Temple Emanu El, a 2024 grantee. “While the upfront cost of solar can be prohibitive for many nonprofits, the Jewish Solar Challenge grant made it possible for us to take this important step toward sustainability, and is saving us money on our electric bill in the long run.”

Qualified applicants will move on to the final round of the grant process. Before final applications are due, experts at JSC will work directly with the organizations to curate specific initiatives aimed at making their community more sustainable. Second-round applications are due Oct 31. Interested Jewish organizations can apply at www.jewishsolarchallenge.com .

ABOUT JEWISH SOLAR CHALLENGE: Jewish Solar Challenge (JSC) is a nonprofit organization that addresses the climate crisis by facilitating the fiscal and environmental sustainability of Jewish community institutions through solar. JSC provides financial support for the installation of solar panels, as well as training, education and advocacy of community members.

