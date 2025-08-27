Regarding the Amendment to the Draft Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company) notifies its shareholders that a proposal has been received from the shareholder (controlling at least 1/20 of the votes) regarding an additional candidate for the Supervisory Board. 

 

Taking this into account and in accordance with Part 4 of Article 25 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company hereby presents the amended draft resolution and the amended general ballot for advance voting.


Attachments


2025-08-28 alternative general voting ballot 2025-08-28 amended_draft_decision

