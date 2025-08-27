Regarding the Amendment to the Draft Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company) notifies its shareholders that a proposal has been received from the shareholder (controlling at least 1/20 of the votes) regarding an additional candidate for the Supervisory Board.

Taking this into account and in accordance with Part 4 of Article 25 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company hereby presents the amended draft resolution and the amended general ballot for advance voting.





Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

e-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt







Attachments