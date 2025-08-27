United States Data Center Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach $128.14 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.3%, Driven by Hyperscale Data Centers, Strategic Partnerships and Cloud Demand

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Data Center Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States data center construction market size reached approximately USD 69.56 Billion in 2024. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching a value of around USD 128.14 Billion by 2034.



Data center construction refers to the set of processes which are involved in the building and construction of a data center facility. It focuses on the capacity of the data center to house computers, servers, and network equipment, among other components, as well as its robust structure that can withstand natural calamities like earthquakes and floods, among others.

Growing construction of hyperscale data centers, due to the rising demand for cloud services, is a major factor driving the United States data center construction market growth. The presence of major cloud service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, among others, in the country fuels the necessity for scalable data centers that can handle extensive storage and processing capabilities.

Increased implementation of sustainable practices in data center construction to lower its environmental impact is another crucial trend aiding the market expansion. This involves using green materials such as timber framing as well as other organic materials in the construction process. It also includes the practice of modular construction, which involves off-side building in a controlled environment as well as reusing unused sections to reduce waste and conserve resources.

Rising partnerships and agreements between market players and real estate firms to construct high-end data centers also support the United States data center construction market demand. For example, in December 2022, Metro Edge Development Partners, a real estate company, announced its partnership with Corgan, Clune Construction, Power Construction and Ujamaa Construction to build the $257 million state-of-the-art data center in the Illinois medical district. This data center is expected to address the technological needs of the local and regional education, finance, healthcare, and government sectors.

Market Share by Tier Type



Tier 3 data center occupies a significant portion of the United States data center construction market share as it offers the support of complex features at an affordable price compared to Tier 4 data center. These data centers are also equipped with N+1 redundancy in which if the primary component stops working, a backup component starts operating to ensure the continuous working of data centers.



Additionally, Tier 3 data centers offer a uniform distribution of intensive workload to ensure that the server works efficiently.



Market Share by End Use



As per the United States data center construction market analysis, the healthcare sector accounts for a substantial market share, due to the mandate of electronic health records (EHR) of patients, which fuels the demand for cloud services. The digitalisation of data in healthcare has also fuelled the online data volume, which augments the demand for hyper-scale data center facilities that can store large amounts of data.



Meanwhile, the IT and telecom sector is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, due to the proliferation of the internet and 5G technology.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the United States data center construction market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



IBM Corp.



IBM Corp., incorporated in 1911, is a multinational technology company, headquartered in New York, the United States. Its well-known solutions include business automation, DevOps automation, IT automation, and application delivery, among others. The company also aids in the deployment of data centers as well as the expansion of existing center capacities.



PCL Constructors Inc.



PCL Constructors Inc. is a digital and sustainable construction contract company, founded in 1906 and based in Alberta, Canada. The company offers its services in the sectors of agribusiness, aviation and transportation, food and beverages, education, and healthcare, among others. The company offers its clients expert planning, in-house expertise, and preconstruction planning for data center projects.



DPR Construction



DPR Construction, established in 1990 and headquartered in California, the United States, is a commercial contractor for construction. The company offers its solutions in the industry verticals of healthcare, high education, hospitality, and manufacturing, among others. Some of its renowned data center projects include the Facebook Gallatin data center, Meta Henrico data center, and Meta Forth data center.



Other United States data center construction market players include Clune Construction Company, Jacobs Solutions Inc., HITT Contracting Inc., J.E. Dunn Construction Company, HOCHTIEF AG (Turner Construction Company), Hensel Phelps, and AECOM, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 North America Data Center Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 North America Data Center Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 North America Data Center Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 North America Data Center Construction Market Share by Country

5.4.1 United States

5.4.2 Canada



6 United States Data Center Construction Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 United States Data Center Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 United States Data Center Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 United States Data Center Construction Market by Infrastructure

7.1 Electrical Infrastructure

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.1.3 Breakup by Type

7.1.3.1 UPS Systems

7.1.3.2 Others

7.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2.3 Breakup by Type

7.2.3.1 Cooling Systems

7.2.3.2 Racks

7.2.3.3 Others

7.3 General Infrastructure

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



8 United States Data Center Construction Market by Size

8.1 Small and Medium-Size Data Center

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Large Data Center



9 United States Data Center Construction Market by Tier Type

9.1 Tier I and II

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Tier III

9.3 Tier IV



10 United States Data Center Construction Market by End Use

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.2 IT and Telecom

10.3 Government and Defence

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Others



11 United States Data Center Construction Market by Region

11.1 New England

11.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

11.2 Mideast

11.3 Great Lakes

11.4 Plains

11.5 Southeast

11.6 Southwest

11.7 Rocky Mountain

11.8 Far West



12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.3 Key Indicators for Demand

12.4 Key Indicators for Price



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.4 Certifications

