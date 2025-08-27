North America Data Center Construction Market Report 2025-2034 | Financial Institutions, Explosive Data Demand, and Need for Secure, High-Speed Infrastructure Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America data center construction market is poised for substantial growth, with its size anticipated to reach USD 23.03 billion by 2024. Exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.30% from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to nearly double, hitting almost USD 56.04 billion by 2034.
Financial institutions, including investment firms, banks, and insurance companies, are driving demand. These sectors rely heavily on data centers for handling large volumes of transactional and analytical data, crucial to their digital infrastructure. The computational power, storage, and networking capabilities offered by these centers are vital for managing financial transactions, client information, and market dynamics efficiently.
The United States is expected to lead the regional market, primarily due to increased demand for secure and reliable data storage solutions. The rise of digital technologies and explosive data growth underscore the need for robust data centers that can handle large-scale information management securely. Additionally, the imperative for rapid and efficient data processing is propelling the construction of data centers across the United States. Enhanced infrastructure and high-speed connectivity are critical for enabling real-time data analysis and reducing latency, empowering businesses to make swift, informed decisions and adapt promptly to market shifts.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Infrastructure:
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Others
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Others
- General Infrastructure
Market Breakup by Size:
- Small and Medium-Size Data Center
- Large-Size Data Center
Market Breakup by Type:
- Tier I and II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Breakup by End Use:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Government and Defence
- Healthcare
- Others
Market Breakup by Country:
- United States of America
- Canada
Competitive Landscape
- IBM Corp.
- PCL Constructors Inc.
- DPR Construction
- Clune Construction Company
- Jacobs Solutions Inc.
- HITT Contracting Inc.
- J.E. Dunn Construction Company
- HOCHTIEF AG (Turner Construction Company)
- Hensel Phelps
- AECOM
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
3 Economic Summary
4 Country Risk Profiles
5 Global Data Center Construction Market Overview
6 North America Data Center Construction Market Overview
7 North America Data Center Construction Market by Infrastructure
8 North America Data Center Construction Market by Size
9 North America Data Center Construction Market by Tier Type
10 North America Data Center Construction Market by End Use
11 North America Data Center Construction Market by Country
12 Market Dynamics
13 Competitive Landscape
