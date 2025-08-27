North America Data Center Construction Market Report 2025-2034 | Financial Institutions, Explosive Data Demand, and Need for Secure, High-Speed Infrastructure Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America data center construction market is poised for substantial growth, with its size anticipated to reach USD 23.03 billion by 2024. Exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.30% from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to nearly double, hitting almost USD 56.04 billion by 2034.

Financial institutions, including investment firms, banks, and insurance companies, are driving demand. These sectors rely heavily on data centers for handling large volumes of transactional and analytical data, crucial to their digital infrastructure. The computational power, storage, and networking capabilities offered by these centers are vital for managing financial transactions, client information, and market dynamics efficiently.

The United States is expected to lead the regional market, primarily due to increased demand for secure and reliable data storage solutions. The rise of digital technologies and explosive data growth underscore the need for robust data centers that can handle large-scale information management securely. Additionally, the imperative for rapid and efficient data processing is propelling the construction of data centers across the United States. Enhanced infrastructure and high-speed connectivity are critical for enabling real-time data analysis and reducing latency, empowering businesses to make swift, informed decisions and adapt promptly to market shifts.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $56.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered North America



Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Infrastructure:

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Others

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

General Infrastructure

Market Breakup by Size:

Small and Medium-Size Data Center

Large-Size Data Center

Market Breakup by Type:

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defence

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

United States of America

Canada

Competitive Landscape

IBM Corp.

PCL Constructors Inc.

DPR Construction

Clune Construction Company

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc.

J.E. Dunn Construction Company

HOCHTIEF AG (Turner Construction Company)

Hensel Phelps

AECOM

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights



3 Economic Summary



4 Country Risk Profiles



5 Global Data Center Construction Market Overview



6 North America Data Center Construction Market Overview



7 North America Data Center Construction Market by Infrastructure



8 North America Data Center Construction Market by Size



9 North America Data Center Construction Market by Tier Type



10 North America Data Center Construction Market by End Use



11 North America Data Center Construction Market by Country



12 Market Dynamics



13 Competitive Landscape



