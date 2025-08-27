North America Data Center Construction Market Report 2025-2034 | Financial Institutions, Explosive Data Demand, and Need for Secure, High-Speed Infrastructure Fuel Expansion

The North America data center construction market is set to expand from USD 23.03 Billion in 2024 to USD 56.04 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.30%. Key growth drivers include financial institutions' demand for robust digital infrastructure and the US's need for secure, high-speed data processing. Leading players include IBM Corp., PCL Constructors Inc., and DPR Construction.

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America data center construction market is poised for substantial growth, with its size anticipated to reach USD 23.03 billion by 2024. Exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.30% from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to nearly double, hitting almost USD 56.04 billion by 2034.

Financial institutions, including investment firms, banks, and insurance companies, are driving demand. These sectors rely heavily on data centers for handling large volumes of transactional and analytical data, crucial to their digital infrastructure. The computational power, storage, and networking capabilities offered by these centers are vital for managing financial transactions, client information, and market dynamics efficiently.

The United States is expected to lead the regional market, primarily due to increased demand for secure and reliable data storage solutions. The rise of digital technologies and explosive data growth underscore the need for robust data centers that can handle large-scale information management securely. Additionally, the imperative for rapid and efficient data processing is propelling the construction of data centers across the United States. Enhanced infrastructure and high-speed connectivity are critical for enabling real-time data analysis and reducing latency, empowering businesses to make swift, informed decisions and adapt promptly to market shifts.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$23.03 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$56.04 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.3%
Regions CoveredNorth America


Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Infrastructure:

  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • UPS Systems
  • Others
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Others
  • General Infrastructure

Market Breakup by Size:

  • Small and Medium-Size Data Center
  • Large-Size Data Center

Market Breakup by Type:

  • Tier I and II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Market Breakup by End Use:

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Government and Defence
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Market Breakup by Country:

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Competitive Landscape

  • IBM Corp.
  • PCL Constructors Inc.
  • DPR Construction
  • Clune Construction Company
  • Jacobs Solutions Inc.
  • HITT Contracting Inc.
  • J.E. Dunn Construction Company
  • HOCHTIEF AG (Turner Construction Company)
  • Hensel Phelps
  • AECOM

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Data Center Construction Market Overview

6 North America Data Center Construction Market Overview

7 North America Data Center Construction Market by Infrastructure

8 North America Data Center Construction Market by Size

9 North America Data Center Construction Market by Tier Type

10 North America Data Center Construction Market by End Use

11 North America Data Center Construction Market by Country

12 Market Dynamics

13 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viffih

