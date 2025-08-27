WNC & Associates and EmberHope, Inc. Break Ground on Hope Estates in Newton, Kansas

NEWTON, Kan., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WNC & Associates (WNC), a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry, and EmberHope, Inc., in a partnership with Riverstone Platform Partners, have begun construction on Hope Estates, a 38-unit affordable housing community in Newton, Kansas.

Located at 900 West Broadway Street on the existing EmberHope Youthville (EHY) campus, Hope Estates addresses a critical gap in housing for youth aging out of foster care. Recognizing the heightened risk of homelessness or incarceration among young adults without stable support systems, EHY is expanding its mission by offering 38 units of affordable housing alongside optional supportive services, including case management. This development also marks an important step in EHY’s transition away from a congregate care model toward a more family-oriented approach that prioritizes long-term stability and community integration.

"Hope Estates is more than housing—it's a commitment to rebuilding lives through community, stability, and shared purpose. We believe that healing happens in relationships, and by bringing together young adults, families, and older adults, we're creating a place where everyone belongs and contributes. This is what hope looks like—people investing in one another, day by day, neighbor by neighbor," stated Nickaila Sandate, President & CEO of EmberHope, Inc.

The $13.58 million development will deliver 38 affordable housing units across nine thoughtfully designed, two-story buildings. Hope Estates will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, serving households earning between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). While open to all qualifying households, the community is designed to support low-income seniors, foster families, and young adults transitioning out of the EHY care system, providing stable housing and the foundation for long-term success.

Hope Estates will feature a well-planned mix of unit and community amenities to ensure residents enjoy both comfort and convenience. Each apartment home will include modern in-unit features such as a refrigerator, electric range and oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups. Select three-bedroom units will include the added benefit of an attached one-car garage, offering additional storage and ease of access.

The development’s shared amenities are equally robust, fostering a sense of community and well-being. Plans for Hope Estates include an on-site management office and a community clubhouse featuring gathering spaces, a fitness room, and a computer lab. Outdoor amenities will include a playground and a landscaped green space courtyard for recreation and relaxation.

In addition to high-quality housing, Hope Estates will connect residents with a strong network of local service providers offering a wide range of supportive services. Educational institutions will provide tutoring, GED preparation, and skill-building workshops for both children and adults. To address mental health and wellness, partners such as Prairie View Mental Health, Health Ministries Crisis, and other local organizations will offer counseling and trauma-sensitive care. These resources will be complemented by individualized support services tailored to the each household's needs, helping to create a stable, inclusive, and opportunity-rich environment for all residents.

“Hope Estates addresses a critical need for affordable housing in Harvey County while also supporting the long-term goals of our development partners,” said Anil Advani, Executive Vice President of Originations and Finance at WNC. “This project combines high-quality design with targeted supportive services to create a stable, sustainable living environment for residents. It’s a strong example of how thoughtful collaboration can drive meaningful community outcomes.”

Hope Estates will be financed through a combination of public and private funding sources. This project will use $6.87 million for federal low-income housing tax credit equity, along with $4.62 million of state of Kansas Low Income Housing credit equity, and $800,000 of HOME. Legacy Bank will be providing the construction and permanent loans, with the latter being $1.373 million dollars.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026.



About WNC & Associates

Founded in 1971, WNC & Associates (WNC) is a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry. WNC and its affiliated companies specialize in tax credit syndication, affordable housing development, and preservation equity fund investments. Combined, the WNC companies have acquired approximately $18.2 billion in assets across 48 states, including more than 1,800 affordable rental properties that house more than 1 million residents. With offices in 16 states, WNC has partnered with more than 400 developers and 125 institutional investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.wncinc.com/.

