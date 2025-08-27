BidMachine Boosts Mobile Ad Performance with Intent IQ Integration

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BidMachine, a leading mobile supply-side platform (SSP), and Intent IQ, a premier provider of identity resolution and data technology, today announced the integration of Intent IQ’s advanced identity resolution technology with the BidMachine platform to significantly enhance mobile ad targeting across its vast publisher network.

Serving hundreds of millions of ad requests daily, BidMachine includes mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs) where permitted, enabling brands to reach consumers based on demographics and behavioral intent. Now, with Intent IQ’s identity platform layered in, those MAIDs are enriched with alternative IDs—mapped to a broader set of contextual and demographic data—to drive greater relevance and precision in ad delivery.

“In today’s privacy-conscious environment, precision targeting without relying on traditional identifiers is critical,” said Mark Fruehan, Global Head of Demand and Strategic Partner Development at BidMachine. “Intent IQ’s identity signals have helped us unlock a powerful new layer of performance, especially on platforms where data has become increasingly sparse and signal loss is more prevalent.”

BidMachine recently conducted a large-scale performance test comparing ad requests using MAIDs alone versus those enriched with Intent IQ’s alternative IDs. The increase in performance was significant, including:

in performance across Android smartphones and tablets 85%+ uplift in performance on iOS devices

The enhanced performance reflects the unique advantage of combining standard mobile identifiers with Intent IQ’s privacy-forward, enriched proprietary identity framework.

Based on these results, BidMachine will begin rolling out the enhanced identity-powered mobile ad requests to all demand partners in the coming weeks.

“BidMachine is setting a new standard for scalable, privacy-centric identity on mobile,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO of Intent IQ. “This integration proves that innovative and interoperable identity resolution can directly translate into real-world performance for advertisers and publishers alike.”

About BidMachine

BidMachine is a Mobile Growth Platform that connects demand partners to high-quality in-app and mobile web inventory across thousands of publishers. With deep customization capabilities and advanced data integrations, BidMachine helps brands achieve scalable performance in a privacy-conscious world. For more information, visit https://bidmachine.io .

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next-generation identity resolution leader whose technology empowers publishers, platforms, and advertisers to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data. Its proprietary technologies deliver unmatched accuracy and scale in a rapidly evolving ecosystem including cookieless, MAID-less, and CTV environments. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first-party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement, and attribution. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents.. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com .

Contact:

SiliconAlleyMedia for IntentIQ

alex@siliconalley-media.com