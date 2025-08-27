Bitcoin Swift Confirms Early Presale Launch for August 30 Following $1.3 Million Raise

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced that its presale will launch early on August 30, following strong investor interest that has resulted in more than $1.3 million raised and 5,500 participants onboarded. The project, built as a decentralized financial operating system, is entering its final presale stage (Stage 7) with tokens priced at $7 and offering a final-phase annual percentage yield (APY) of 300%.

The early launch announcement comes as Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain strong market momentum, driven by institutional inflows, regulatory developments, and ongoing adoption across decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Layer-2 ecosystems.

Key Features of Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift introduces a combination of technologies designed for scalability, security, and compliance readiness. These include:

Programmable Proof-of-Yield (PoY) Rewards : Distributions adapt to transaction activity, governance decisions, and system efficiency.

: Distributions adapt to transaction activity, governance decisions, and system efficiency. AI Smart Contracts : Learning-based contracts that optimize processes and scale decentralized applications over time.

: Learning-based contracts that optimize processes and scale decentralized applications over time. Privacy and Compliance : Integration of zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity solutions for confidentiality and regulatory alignment.

: Integration of zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity solutions for confidentiality and regulatory alignment. Hybrid Consensus: A combination of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake mechanisms for governance stability and network scalability.

The project has been audited by Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Spywolf , with full KYC verification already completed. This gives investors the confidence that BTC3 is fully secure and compliant.

Final Presale Details and Incentives

Stage 7 marks the last opportunity for investors to join before the early launch on August 30. Key details include:

Tokens Priced at $7

Final-Phase APY: 300% (increased from the previously planned 86%)

(increased from the previously planned 86%) $1.3 Million Raised

Over 5,500 Investors Onboarded

As part of the concluding phase, Bitcoin Swift has introduced the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event,” structured as follows:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

$100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

$2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

$5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, an investment of $6,000 secures 857 base tokens plus a 150% bonus of 1,285 tokens, totaling 2,142 tokens. At a projected post-launch price of $15, this package could hold a value of over $32,000, excluding PoY payouts.

Additionally, the referral program remains active, offering 25% rewards to both referrer and referee on all transactions.

Influencers Driving the Buzz

The hype around Bitcoin Swift is being amplified by influencer coverage.

Crypto Sister reviewed BTC3’s technology and highlighted its adaptive rewards system.



reviewed BTC3’s technology and highlighted its adaptive rewards system. Bull Run Angel praised its scalability and regulatory-ready design.



praised its scalability and regulatory-ready design. Token Galaxy explained how programmable PoY makes BTC3 a breakthrough for investors.



These reviews confirm that BTC3 is not just a presale but a movement gaining attention across the crypto space.

Launch on Solana for Immediate Utility

Bitcoin Swift will initially launch on the Solana blockchain, chosen for its high transaction speed, sub-second finality, and transaction costs under $0.01. This integration ensures usability for presale participants before Bitcoin Swift transitions to its own blockchain in 2026, with a 1:1 bridge to maintain token parity.

Countdown to August 30

With less than three days remaining before the early launch, Bitcoin Swift reports accelerating participation and heightened community engagement. The combination of programmable PoY rewards, final-stage APY, and launch incentives is shaping the last phase of the presale.

Investors interested in participating can access the official website for full details.

For additional information and updates:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Follow on X: @BitcoinSwift

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ece0543-44ad-466c-8208-ef97d065552d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0270aaa-9173-48ce-9abf-07df1d0afd7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/663cf54d-286b-43f6-a1b5-fc158139cad9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1fe2862-06b4-43a1-9fc7-56eaa1c686ff

