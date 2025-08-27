Fortinet Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Hybrid Mesh Firewall

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall (HMF) and was positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

As a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Fortinet is now recognized in 12 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports. Powered by custom-built ASICs for accelerated performance, and FortiOS, a single operating system unifying hardware and virtual deployments, Fortinet solutions comprise a truly converged networking and security platform. Fortinet appliance, virtual, and cloud-native firewalls are built for today’s network complexity, securing environments that span data centers, clouds, remote edges, and constantly shifting workloads.

“Being recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall and placed highest in Ability to Execute, we believe, validates our commitment to delivering convergence and best-of-breed security with FortiOS everywhere,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “With FortiAI innovations, integrated SOC, and early adoption of post-quantum cryptography, Fortinet continues to set the standard for protecting organizations across hybrid, dynamic environments.”

Customers can confidently partner with Fortinet, knowing they are investing in a vendor that combines long-standing leadership with forward-looking advancements in AI-driven automation and quantum-resistant security. Fortinet FortiGate firewalls deliver integrated security, AI-powered innovation, and flexible licensing to help organizations confidently secure hybrid environments. These benefits are realized through:

Integrated security: Fortinet unifies FortiOS, FortiGuard Labs intelligence, and AI-powered security within the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to align closely with customer needs. This consolidation reduces complexity and operational overhead, while centralized analytics enable faster threat detection and response. Seamless interoperability across Fortinet solutions lowers integration costs and ensures consistent security policy enforcement. The result is an integrated security architecture that is easier to manage, more effective, and continuously evolving to meet real-world challenges.

Fortinet unifies FortiOS, FortiGuard Labs intelligence, and AI-powered security within the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to align closely with customer needs. This consolidation reduces complexity and operational overhead, while centralized analytics enable faster threat detection and response. Seamless interoperability across Fortinet solutions lowers integration costs and ensures consistent security policy enforcement. The result is an integrated security architecture that is easier to manage, more effective, and continuously evolving to meet real-world challenges. Innovation in AI and post-quantum cryptography: Fortinet is setting the standard for innovation with FortiAI-Assist, which combines GenAI, agentic AI, and AIOps to simplify network operations and accelerate response with intelligent automation and analytics. This helps NOC and SOC teams improve efficiency, close resource gaps, and counter more threats with fewer resources. Fortinet also leads in future-proof protection with early support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), ensuring sensitive data remains secure even against tomorrow’s quantum computing threats. Together, these innovations deliver faster, smarter defense and sustainable, long-term data protection.

Fortinet is setting the standard for innovation with FortiAI-Assist, which combines GenAI, agentic AI, and AIOps to simplify network operations and accelerate response with intelligent automation and analytics. This helps NOC and SOC teams improve efficiency, close resource gaps, and counter more threats with fewer resources. Fortinet also leads in future-proof protection with early support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), ensuring sensitive data remains secure even against tomorrow’s quantum computing threats. Together, these innovations deliver faster, smarter defense and sustainable, long-term data protection. Operational flexibility: The FortiFlex licensing model delivers usage-based security licensing that moves at the speed of digital acceleration. Customers can seamlessly shift between hardware, virtual, and cloud firewall options without the expense or delays of traditional procurement. Pay-as-you-go, points-based licensing optimizes spend by ensuring customers only pay for what they use. This flexible approach accelerates time to value for new initiatives, supports evolving hybrid environments, and enables long-term scalability without locking customers into a single deployment model.





Driving the Convergence of Networking and Security for Today’s Hybrid World

Fortinet believes its recognition in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms underscores its vision for the new-generation SASE firewall. By natively converging critical networking and security functions, including network firewall, SD-WAN, ZTNA, secure web gateway, CASB, and DLP within a single operating system, FortiOS, Fortinet enables customers to simplify adoption and operations, reduce costs, and enhance user experience. This integrated approach delivers consistent, hybrid secure access across data centers, cloud environments, remote edges, and dynamic workloads, helping organizations keep pace with today’s rapidly evolving environments.

Download the report for more information about the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall.

Additional Resources

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall, By Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Charanpal Bhogal, Esraa ElTahawy, Feng Gao, Tiffany Taylor, 25 August 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), Evgeny Mirolyubov, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, 14 July 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, By Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Dale Koeppen, 9 July 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Mike Leibovitz, Christian Canales, Nauman Raja, Tim Zimmerman, 25 June 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, By Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, Charanpal Bhogal, 20 May 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching, By Andrew Lerner, Simon Richard, Nauman Raja, Jorge Aragon, Jonathan Forest, 31 March 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms, By Katell Thielmann, Wam Voster, Ruggero Contu, 12 February 2025

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms, By Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, 16 December 2024

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, By Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Abhyuday Data, Josh Murphy, 2 December 2024

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Karen Brown, Nauman Raja, 30 September 2024

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Nayara Sangiorgio, Felix Gaehtgens, Paul Mezzera, 9 September 2024

Gartner, Magic Quadrant Security Information and Event Management, By Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Rustam Malik, Eric Ahlm, 8 May 2024

Note: Fortinet acquired Perception Point in December 2024. Perception Point was recognized in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms

“Fortinet was recognized in 12 different Magic Quadrant reports including being named an Honorable Mention in Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching, for Access Management, and for Privileged Access Management.”

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.