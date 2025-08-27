Hampton Products International Appoints Brent Flaharty as Chief Commercial Officer

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is Hampton Products International, a leader in security, hardware, cargo management and access solutions, today announced the appointment of Brent Flaharty as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Flaharty will report directly to Greg Gluchowski, President & Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee all commercial operations, including sales, marketing, eCommerce, and business segment strategy.

As CCO, Flaharty will be responsible for driving profitable revenue growth, strengthening customer and retail partnerships, and expanding the value proposition of Hampton’s trusted brand portfolio: BRINKS®, KEEPER®, SecureTite®, Universal Hardware®, Wright Products®, and AccessIQ™.

Flaharty brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across the home improvement, consumer durables, and retail industries. He spent over a decade at Stanley Black & Decker, where he served as President of the $800 million Residential Strategic Business Unit and Vice President of Marketing for Security Hardware, leading the Kwikset, Baldwin, and Weiser brands. He later served as Vice President & Business Leader at Masonite International, overseeing a $500 million North American business, and as Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Experience Officer at Armstrong Flooring, where he led a major transformation of the company’s North American operations.

Most recently, Flaharty held senior executive roles with American Residential Services (ARS) and CR Laurence, further deepening his expertise in sales, marketing, customer partnerships, and product development.

“Brent’s proven track record in accelerating growth, building brands, and deepening customer relationships makes him the ideal leader to guide Hampton’s commercial strategy,” said Greg Gluchowski, President & CEO of Hampton Products International. “He has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive innovation and strengthen customer trust, and his leadership experience across multiple industry-leading companies uniquely positions him to lead Hampton’s next chapter of growth, innovation, and market leadership.”

“I am honored to join Hampton Products at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Flaharty. “Hampton’s portfolio of trusted brands, combined with its commitment to innovation, creates an incredible foundation for future growth. I look forward to partnering with our talented team and retail partners to build on that momentum and deliver even greater value to customers.”

Founded in 1973, Hampton Products International is a trusted leader in security, hardware, cargo management, and smart access solutions. With a portfolio that includes BRINKS®, Universal Hardware®, Wright Products®, KEEPER®, Commando Lock®, SecureTite®, and AccessIQ™, Hampton is committed to delivering innovation, reliability, and value to customers across retail, commercial, and consumer markets.

