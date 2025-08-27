Endpoint Security Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Trend Micro Lead with AI-Driven Threat Detection, Cloud-Native Platforms, and Comprehensive Protection

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endpoint Security - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Endpoint Security Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Endpoint Security. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 17 Endpoint Security Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Endpoint security serves as a fundamental pillar of modern cybersecurity, safeguarding a wide range of organizational devices - such as laptops, smartphones, servers, IoT systems, and more - against increasingly advanced cyber threats. With the growing adoption of remote work, cloud technologies, and an expanding landscape of connected devices, endpoint security has progressed beyond basic antivirus solutions to sophisticated, unified platforms offering real-time threat detection, response, and prevention. This overview highlights the essential role, expanded capabilities, and strategic significance of endpoint security for enterprises in 2025, underscoring its qualitative influence on organizational resilience and operational stability.



Modern endpoint security solutions encompass a comprehensive suite of tools, including next-generation antivirus, firewalls, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR). EDR utilizes continuous monitoring and behavior-based analytics to identify and contain threats as they occur, while XDR enhances this functionality by extending protection across networks, cloud services, and email systems, enabling a cohesive defense mechanism.

Core capabilities include AI-powered threat intelligence for preemptive risk mitigation, automated patch management to address security gaps, centralized dashboards for efficient policy oversight, and forensic tools that facilitate swift incident analysis and remediation. Together, these features help minimize downtime, maintain compliance with regulations such as HIPAA and PCI DSS, and protect the organization's reputation and financial well-being.



Key Players



Key players in the Endpoint Security market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Microsoft



Microsoft stands out as a leader in endpoint security by leveraging its extensive ecosystem, integrating its Defender suite across devices, cloud workloads, and identities. Microsoft's strength lies in its profound OS-level integration, vast global telemetry, and robust AI capabilities which facilitate powerful threat detection and response. Their competitive edge is further strengthened by their strategic use of generative AI to enhance security operations and analyst productivity, making their solutions appealing for businesses aiming to consolidate security under one comprehensive platform. Microsoft's continuous enhancements to its Defender products underscores their commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving endpoint security landscape. Their extensive company product portfolio and significant company market share position them as a critical player in the cybersecurity domain.



CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike has established itself as an influential player through its cloud-native Falcon platform, which emphasizes lightweight agents and superior EDR/XDR capabilities. This adversary-focused approach allows for real-time threat detection and response, supported by tools like Falcon OverWatch that offer managed threat hunting services. CrowdStrike's reputation for rapid deployment and minimal performance impact positions it as a favorite among enterprises looking for scalable protection. With a strong company analysis framework that includes a deep understanding of market trends and company positioning, CrowdStrike continues to innovate, aiming for increased company market share by expanding into broader data protection and cloud security.



Trend Micro

Trend Micro provides a comprehensive endpoint security solution through its Trend Vision One platform, which focuses on delivering layered protection across endpoints, email, servers, and more. By utilizing advanced threat intelligence and AI/ML, Trend Micro addresses diverse customer needs with both on-premises and cloud solutions. The company's expertise in risk exposure management and operational efficiency solidifies its standing as a reliable cybersecurity partner. Trend Micro's strategic choices, including a robust company product portfolio and continuous innovation, help fortify its company positioning in the cybersecurity industry, maintaining a competitive edge in securing organizational infrastructures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Surge of Cyberattacks

3.2.1.2 Increasing Shift Toward Remote Work

3.2.1.3 Rapid Growth of IoT Devices

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Deployment Costs

3.2.2.2 Impact on Device Performance

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud

3.2.3.2 Integration of AI/ML into Endpoint Security Solutions

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals

3.2.4.2 Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Research and Development

3.4.2 Planning and Designing

3.4.3 Solution and Service Providers

3.4.4 System Integrators

3.4.5 Retail/Distribution/Vars

3.4.6 End-users

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 AI/ML

3.7.1.2 Behavior-based Detection

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Authentication Technologies

3.7.2.2 Cloud Analytics

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Zero Trust Architecture (Zta)

3.7.3.2 Public Key Infrastructure (Pki)

3.8 Impact of Generative AI on Endpoint Security Market

3.8.1 Top Use Cases & Market Potential

3.8.1.1 Key Use Cases

3.8.2 Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

3.8.2.1 Identity and Access Management (Iam)

3.8.2.2 Cloud Security

3.8.2.3 Network Security

3.8.2.4 Zero Trust

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2023-2025

4.2 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Brand Comparison

4.4.1 Microsoft

4.4.2 Crowdstrike

4.4.3 Trendmicro

4.4.4 Palo Alto Networks

4.4.5 Sentinelone

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation, 2025

4.5.2 Financial Metrics Using EV/Ebidta

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.6.5.4 Vertical Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.6 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.6.1 Region Footprint

4.7.6.2 Offering Footprint

4.7.6.3 Deployment Mode Footprint

4.7.6.4 Vertical Footprint

4.8 Competitive Scenario

4.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

4.8.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Microsoft

Crowdstrike

Trend Micro

Palo Alto Networks

Sentinelone

Check Point

Broadcom

Fortinet

Cisco

Trellix

Kaspersky

IBM

Blackberry

St Engineering

Sophos

Eset

Coro

Acronis

Vipre Security Group

Morphisec

Xcitium

Securden

Deep Instinct

Cybereason

Optiv

Elastic

