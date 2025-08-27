ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Abbott, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers Lead with Leadership in Diagnostics, Personalized Care, and AI-Integrated Medical Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 62 companies, of which the Top 15 ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant maps the ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics quadrant.



Key Players



The key strategies major vendors implement in the ASEAN Point of Care Diagnostics market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Abbott



Abbott is a leading diversified global healthcare company with strong market positions in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. It is renowned for its market-leading Freestyle Libre glucose monitoring system, Alinity diagnostic platforms, and cardiovascular devices. Strategically, Abbott is focused on driving growth through continuous innovation in its medical device and diagnostics portfolios, particularly in diabetes care and structural heart. This approach, combined with its strong presence in emerging markets like India, ensures its continued influence on global health and wellness.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche is a global pioneer in healthcare, uniquely positioned with world-leading divisions in both Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Swiss company is a powerhouse in oncology and immunology and is the global market leader in in-vitro diagnostics with its cobas platforms. Roche's core strategy is Personalized Healthcare, leveraging insights from its diagnostics business to develop targeted therapies and guide clinical decisions. By combining these synergistic strengths, Roche continues to drive medical innovation and shape the future of individualized patient care worldwide.



Siemens Healthineers AG



Siemens Healthineers is a leading global medical technology company with dominant positions in diagnostic imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and cancer care. Following its transformative acquisition of Varian, the German firm now offers a uniquely comprehensive portfolio, from MRI and CT scanners to advanced radiation therapy systems. Its strategy focuses on integrating these capabilities to create end-to-end solutions, particularly in oncology, while embedding AI across its platforms to improve diagnostics and automate workflows. This positions the company as a key innovator in shaping the digitalization and future of healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

3.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.3 Favorable Government Initiatives for Poc Testing

3.2.1.4 Rising Number of Public-Private Partnerships (Ppps)

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers

3.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Product Commercialization

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Gradual Shift Toward Decentralized Healthcare Systems

3.2.3.2 Availability of Poc Tests with Multiplexing Capabilities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Providers

3.2.4.2 Premium Pricing of Novel Platforms

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Lateral Flow Assays

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Molecular Diagnostics

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Biochemical Technologies

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.11 Impact of AI on Asean Point of Care Diagnostics Market

3.11.1 Introduction

3.11.2 Market Potential of AI in Poc Diagnostic Applications

3.11.3 AI Use Cases

3.11.4 Key Companies Implementing AI

3.11.5 Future of AI in Asean Point of Care Diagnostics Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Asean Point of Care Diagnostics Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2022-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint, Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Country Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product Footprint

4.5.5.4 Technology Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Technology

4.6.5.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs, by Country

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Bd

Quidelortho Corporation

Cardinal Health

Biomerieux

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Accubiotech, Co. Ltd.

Biosynex SA

Sd Biosensor, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Werfen

Trinity Biotech

Pts Diagnostics

Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC

Ctk Biotech, Inc.

Wondfo

Arkray, Inc.

Xiamen Boson Biotech Co. Ltd.

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd.

Anbio Biotechnology Inc.

Sg Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx75jl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.