Long-Acting Drug Delivery Market Forecast Report to 2035, with Profiles of Adare Pharma Solutions, AMW, Bostal, Creative Biolabs, ForDoz Pharma, Innocore, Integral BioSystems, Samyang Biopharm, & More

The global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market is estimated to grow from USD 1.06 billion in the current year to USD 4.62 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period to 2035.

Long-acting drug delivery systems are being widely adopted for sustained delivery of pharmaceutical drugs to treat a plethora of disease indications, including neurological diseases, infectious diseases, pulmonary diseases, ophthalmological diseases and opioid use disorders. These systems enable effective administration and improved efficacy of peptides, antibodies and vaccines. These novel delivery systems also enable the effective administration of macromolecules for a long-term effect, which are otherwise difficult to administer.

Given the potential of long-acting drug delivery systems to improve patient compliance and adherence to medication, industry players have undertaken numerous initiatives to enable the clinical and commercial translation of long-acting drugs under development. This has led to the development of drugs that exhibit prolonged effects (for a few months or years). The application of long-acting therapeutics has the potential to benefit not only the patients but also the healthcare system. In particular, these formulations are beneficial to treat women living in low / middle income countries, as it will result in a substantial drop in the anticipated clinic visits and associated costs.

Furthermore, owing to the formulation and developmental challenges associated with complex dosage forms, the reliability of stakeholders having expertise in the long-acting drug delivery field has grown significantly. This will eventually aid drug developers to address bottlenecks stemming from conventional treatment options and improve the overall clinical outcome. Driven by the technological advancements in the field and rising demand for long-acting drugs, the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market is anticipated to witness notable growth in the foreseen future.

Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

At present, more than 100 long-acting drug delivery technologies are being offered by companies across the globe in order to develop long-acting drugs for a myriad of disease indications.

Nearly 90% of the technologies are based on manipulation of drug release profile; majority of these technologies can support the development of long-acting injectables with dosing intervals of at least a month.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively innovating and developing novel long-acting drug delivery technologies that can be utilized across multiple therapeutic areas.

The current service providers landscape features the presence of over 40 companies, offering a wide range of development and manufacturing services for the long-acting delivery of drugs.

The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and small firms that have the expertise to develop / manufacture long-acting drugs / delivery systems for various dosage forms.

The growing interest in this domain is clearly evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, more than 60 collaborations related to long-acting drug delivery were inked in the last three years.

~575 scientific articles published recently signify the focused efforts being led by researchers to identify and develop novel long-acting technologies and therapeutic interventions.

Over 1,200 patents related to long-acting drug delivery have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

400+ grants have been awarded for the ongoing R&D efforts for long-acting drug delivery; University of North Carolina and John Hopkins University have emerged as the most popular recipient organizations.

The market opportunity associated with long-acting drug delivery technologies is anticipated to witness an annualized growth of nearly 13% over the next decade.

Key Players in the Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

Adare Pharma Solutions

AMW

Bostal Drug Delivery

Creative Biolabs

ForDoz Pharma

Innocore Pharmaceuticals

Integral BioSystems

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals

Navin Saxena Research and Technology Centre (NSRT)

Samyang Biopharm

Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market, focusing on key market segments, including principle, strategy, compatible dosage form, type of molecule delivered, type of material used and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market, focusing on key market segments, including principle, strategy, compatible dosage form, type of molecule delivered, type of material used and key geographical regions. Market Landscape 1: A comprehensive evaluation of long-acting drug delivery technologies, considering various parameters, such as principle, strategy, type of material used, compatible dosage form(s), extended dosing interval(s), type of molecule(s) delivered, highest phase of development, number of approved drugs and therapeutic area(s). Additionally, the chapter includes information on various technology developers, along with analysis based on multiple parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of technologies developed).

A comprehensive evaluation of long-acting drug delivery technologies, considering various parameters, such as principle, strategy, type of material used, compatible dosage form(s), extended dosing interval(s), type of molecule(s) delivered, highest phase of development, number of approved drugs and therapeutic area(s). Additionally, the chapter includes information on various technology developers, along with analysis based on multiple parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of technologies developed). Market Landscape 2: A comprehensive evaluation of contract service providers engaged in the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, location of facilities, type of service provider(s), scale of operation, compatible dosage form(s), service(s) offered and type of molecule(s) supported.

A comprehensive evaluation of contract service providers engaged in the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, location of facilities, type of service provider(s), scale of operation, compatible dosage form(s), service(s) offered and type of molecule(s) supported. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of long-acting drugs delivery technologies, examining factors, such as developer power and technology strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of long-acting drugs delivery technologies, examining factors, such as developer power and technology strength. Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of long-acting drugs delivery service providers, examining factors, such as company strength and service strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of long-acting drugs delivery service providers, examining factors, such as company strength and service strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering technologies and offering services in the field of long-acting drugs delivery, focusing on company overviews, technology portfolio, service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players offering technologies and offering services in the field of long-acting drugs delivery, focusing on company overviews, technology portfolio, service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering acquisitions, manufacturing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, service alliance, technology licensing agreements, and other relevant agreements.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering acquisitions, manufacturing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, service alliance, technology licensing agreements, and other relevant agreements. Publication Analysis: A detailed analysis of over 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles focused on research related to long acting drugs delivery, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, popular keywords, top journals, top publishers, top copyright holders and key funding institutes (in terms of number of articles published).

A detailed analysis of over 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles focused on research related to long acting drugs delivery, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, popular keywords, top journals, top publishers, top copyright holders and key funding institutes (in terms of number of articles published). Patent Analysis: Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to long-acting drug delivery based on publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted) and type of organization. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to long-acting drug delivery based on publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted) and type of organization. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis. Grant Analysis: A comprehensive evaluation of various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in conducting research related to long-acting drug delivery, since 2018, based on various important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, support period, type of funding institute center, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, NIH spending category, study section involved, popular NIH departments (in terms of number of grants), type of recipient organization, prominent program officers (in terms of number of grants) and popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded).

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp8b86

