Market-leading RFID solution Clarity® announces rebrand, continuing operations as ClarityRFID

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly marketed as a solution from SML Group (as SML IIS), the business unit behind the Clarity® product suite has rebranded as ClarityRFID™, backed by a comprehensive brand suite differentiating its software and services offerings from the products offered by the broader SML Group.

Originally known as Xterprise, SML Group acquired the Clarity suite in June 2013. In the intervening years, Clarity has grown from five modules for retail stores to a comprehensive solution including supply chain (Clarity Supply Chain) and store functionality (Clarity Store) from item-level inventory stock counts to cutting-edge solutions to improve customer experience with smart fitting rooms and on-floor technology (Clarity Experience), delivering significant ROI to customers across the retail spectrum.

Winner of the 2024 In-Store Technology of the Year and the 2025 Logistics and Supply Chain Innovation awards from the Retail Systems Awards, Clarity now manages more than 600,000,000 unique items per week in Clarity Store and Supply Chain.

“This rebranding allows ClarityRFID to stand on its own as a comprehensive RFID solutions provider delivering compelling results, including substantial ROI, for Clarity customers around the world,” commented Dean Frew, President of RFID Solutions Division at SML Group. “We’re excited to move forward as a distinct operation, expanding our reach around the world and continuing to serve our customers with best-in-class software and services.”

Initial elements of the ClarityRFID brand include:

New Logo: A modernization of the existing Clarity logo, the logo is inspired by the technology leveraged by the platform, RFID, with concentric rings representing radio waves forming a “C” signifying a clear path forward for users of the Clarity solution.

New Brand Colors: The new brand colors evoke a clear and focused path using item-level inventory data, with green representing innovation and forward momentum toward streamlined, efficient, and profitable operations, and blue symbolizing the trust, intelligence, and modernity of business decisions rooted in accuracy.

New Tagline: Transformation Starts with Accuracy

About ClarityRFID

ClarityRFID™ is a global solutions provider of item-level RFID solutions, delivering proven results and a rapid return on investment (ROI) to brands in the new era of retailing. With a presence in over 60 countries and more than 9,000 stores and distribution centers, the company has reached the milestone of managing over 100 billion items on its Clarity® platform.

ClarityRFID™ enterprise-class software is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners, establishing it as the market’s leading item-level RFID solution. As an invaluable partner to brands, ClarityRFID believes that transformation starts with accuracy. Learn more at www.clarityrfid.com.

Media Contents:

Florence Lo

marketing@clarityrfid.com