Vacabee Secures Approval for Mr. Bee App on Apple App Store and Google Play Ahead of Invitation-Only MVP2 Launch

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG LLC dba Vacabee, an AI and modern technology company headquartered in Miami, has announced that its mobile-first AI lifestyle assistant, Mr. Bee, has received approval on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This milestone marks a key step ahead of the product’s invitation-only MVP2 launch scheduled for next month, allowing approved testers—advisors, industry experts, and whitelisted users—to explore the platform and provide critical feedback prior to wider rollout.





The dual-platform approval grants Vacabee access to more than 2.35 billion active Apple devices and over 3 billion Android users.

Mr. Bee, a voice-first AI concierge, currently unifies flights, hotels, dining, followed by wellness, daily tasks and a lot more with advanced APIs.

The MVP2 iteration will introduce personalized itineraries and automated bookings via Amadeus and RateHawk, optional crypto payments through Coinbase and PayPal, and continued support for conventional payment methods like credit cards and bank cards for transition convenience.

The launch includes a bug bounty program to encourage community-led testing and enhance security.

“Securing App Store approvals marks a pivotal step toward delivering a lifestyle revolution to millions,” said Miodrag Markovic, CEO of Vacabee. “Engaging experts from the outset ensures we deliver excellence at scale.”

“With a mobile-first architecture powered by robust ecosystems, we’re positioned for unprecedented global reach,” added Maximilian Schmidt, CTO of Vacabee. “Mr. Bee represents the future of integrated living.”

Following recent achievements, including obtaining Seller of Travel licenses and securing direct inventory partnerships, Mr. Bee is positioned to bypass online travel agencies (OTAs) and deliver greater personalization and value.

Testers can trial voice commands, like planning trips with budget and preference integration.

The mobile app launch aligns with current global trends, where mobile app engagement continues to rise. Industry projections estimate the app economy will exceed $500 billion by 2027, reflecting the increasing demand for intuitive, AI-driven solutions. Vacabee remains committed to data privacy and ethical AI practices.

Early access registration is available at www.vacabee.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vacabeevoyage/

Early sign-ups: https://www.instagram.com/mrbeeai/

About Vacabee

Vacabee is a technology company based in Miami, focused on transforming lifestyle automation through artificial intelligence. Its flagship solution, Mr. Bee, offers a unified, user-centric platform where travel, wellness, dining, and productivity converge in a seamless and intelligent digital experience. https://www.vacabee.com/

Diana Franco

Email: diana@vacabee.com

Website: https://vacabee.com

























