Redwood Living, Inc. Honored as a 2025 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the third consecutive year that Redwood has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"Twenty-seven years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Vice President of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

“Earning the NorthCoast 99 award for the third year in a row highlights a company culture we are incredibly proud of — one where team members support one another, grow together and succeed,” said Steve Kimmelman, founder and CEO of Redwood. “It’s a celebration of our remarkable people and the collective impact they make on our workplace and neighborhoods.”

“Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today’s talent. We commend the 2025 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence,” said ERC President and CEO Kelly Keefe.



Working at Redwood

Redwood offers a workplace designed around balance, well-being and long-term career growth. Team members benefit from flexible time off — including 17 PTO days, paid holidays and a birthday day off—as well as comprehensive health coverage and mental health resources. Employees also receive up to a 4% 401(k) match, a 20% rental discount at any Redwood Neighborhood and dedicated Volunteer Time Off to support their communities. Career development is a priority, with opportunities for continuing education, tuition assistance, leadership training and regular recognition through awards and promotions.



About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with Apartment Neighborhoods® in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit http://www.byredwood.com.

About ERC

At ERC, we work with leaders to build better workplaces and solve the challenges that don’t come with easy solutions — like pay, employee relations, training, and engagement. For over 100 years, we have been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC is also the creator of the annual NorthCoast 99 awards program, honoring the 99 highest-ranking workplaces in Northeast Ohio each year. Learn more at yourERC.com.

