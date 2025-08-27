The Apache Software Foundation Strengthens Global Open Source Community with New Tools, Programs, and Contributor Support 

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (The ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today released its annual report for the 2025 fiscal year that ended April 30, 2025. The report is now available to download.
"As we close out FY25, open source is no longer a side project — it is the backbone of global digital infrastructure," said Ruth Suehle, ASF President. "The ASF remains committed to investing in scalable infrastructure, modern tools, and the people who make open source thrive. Our decentralized, community-first model continues to prove resilient, inclusive, and vital for the future of software for the public good."
Highlights from FY2025:
- The ASF played a leading role in shaping EU regulations, including the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Product Liability Directive (PLD), and AI Act. The Foundation joined the Open Regulatory Compliance Working Group alongside 25+ organizations to align secure software standards globally.
- The ASF created a new VP of Tooling role to lead strategic improvements in developer tools and internal infrastructure. The Tooling Initiatives fundraising model was launched to support high-priority investments across the Foundation with future initiatives aimed at strengthening security and preparing ASF projects for compliance with global standards like the CRA and U.S. CISA guidance.
- Five projects graduated to Top-Level Project status: Apache Answer, Apache DataFusion, Apache SDAP, Apache StreamPark, and Apache Uniffle.
- The ASF began evolving its logo and brand identity to better reflect its long-standing ethos of “community over code” and to foster a more inclusive and welcoming environment.
- The ASF’s newsletter - Plus One - was launched to improve transparency and build deeper connections across the global ASF ecosystem.
- Nine new podlings were added to the Apache Incubator: Apache Cloudberry, Apache Grails, Apache Gravitino, Apache Iggy, Apache OpenServerless, Apache OzHera, Apache Otava, Apache Polaris, and Apache Texera.
- Nine projects were retired to the Attic: Apache Archiva, Apache Bahir, Apache Bloodhound, Apache Cocoon, Apache HAWQ, Apache Oozie, Apache Pivot, Apache Streams, and Apache Submarine.
FY25 Numbers At-A-Glance
- 1,147 members who demonstrate a sustained commitment to The ASF and its projects by contributing work to them
- 65 sponsors supporting open source innovation at The ASF
- 9,905 committers worked across 295 projects
- 208 committees provided support and guidance for ASF projects
- 1,310 software releases were issued across ASF projects
- 32 incubating podlings are currently working towards becoming ASF TLPs
- 1,670 attendees from 21 countries participated in Community Over Code events
Download the ASF FY2025 report.
About The Apache Software Foundation
Founded in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. The ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org
© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” and “ApacheCon” are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
