The Apache Software Foundation Strengthens Global Open Source Community with New Tools, Programs, and Contributor Support 

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (The ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today released its annual report for the 2025 fiscal year that ended April 30, 2025. The report is now available to download .



"As we close out FY25, open source is no longer a side project — it is the backbone of global digital infrastructure," said Ruth Suehle, ASF President. "The ASF remains committed to investing in scalable infrastructure, modern tools, and the people who make open source thrive. Our decentralized, community-first model continues to prove resilient, inclusive, and vital for the future of software for the public good."

Highlights from FY2025:

FY25 Numbers At-A-Glance

1,147 members who demonstrate a sustained commitment to The ASF and its projects by contributing work to them

65 sponsors supporting open source innovation at The ASF

9,905 committers worked across 295 projects

208 committees provided support and guidance for ASF projects

1,310 software releases were issued across ASF projects

32 incubating podlings are currently working towards becoming ASF TLPs

1,670 attendees from 21 countries participated in Community Over Code events

Download the ASF FY2025 report .

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries, please email press@apache.org

About The Apache Software Foundation

Founded in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. The ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” and “ApacheCon” are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





# # #