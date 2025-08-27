IPO Angels Launches in Strategic Partnership with MDB Capital to Redefine Early-Stage Investing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPO Angels, LLC today announces its official launch, introducing a new model in early-stage investing through a strategic partnership with MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH). The collaboration connects highly vetted early-stage companies with curated capital from accredited investors and a proven IPO process that has consistently delivered public market success.

A New Standard in Early-Stage Investing

IPO Angels is the first platform to unite the disciplined diligence and investor network of Keiretsu Forum’s Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Texas (K4-MST) regions with MDB Capital’s unmatched track record in public venture. This alignment offers accredited investors access to the highest-quality deal flow while providing founders with a direct and predictable path from Series A funding to IPO in 12 to 18 months.

Through its structured rights offering, IPO Angels enables participating investors to carry their pro-rata ownership from Series A into later funding rounds and IPO, culminating in potential for liquidity within 90-180 days of the public offering. For founders, the program delivers governance, strategy, and market access that accelerates growth and enhances valuation.

Proven Leadership and Market Results

Keiretsu Forum MST is part of the world’s largest and most successful accredited investor – private equity community. In the past three years alone, it has presented more than 250 vetted companies to members, facilitated over $39 million in direct member investments, and maintained one of the highest conversion rates from presentation to funding in the angel investing space.

MDB Capital, founded in 1997, has launched 17 “Big Idea” companies to IPO or public offering, with a 100% public listing success rate. Approximately 60% of these companies have reached $500 million dollar valuations and 25% billion-dollar market valuations. Every MDB IPO has traded at a premium to its initial offering price.

MDB’s integrated capabilities have been purpose-built for public venture. This includes a venture-focused broker dealer; a disruptive technology screening and diligence process ensuring each selected company has the IP and fundamentals to become a category leader; and a growing community of value-creating individual HNW investors, select RIAs and Family Offices which now include IPO Angels.

A First-of-Its-Kind Partnership

“This is a first in the early-stage investment space,” said Howard Lubert, Managing Partner of IPO Angels. “Now, angel investors will have access to the very best deal flow, vetted through rigorous due diligence, and paired with a proven process that accelerates a company’s path to IPO. For investors, it means a structured opportunity with predictable liquidity. For founders, it is the capital and strategy needed to go public faster and stronger.”

“This partnership is about alignment and performance,” said Chris Marlett, CEO of MDB Capital. “Our public venture model has taken every one of our ‘Big Idea’ companies public, and by combining this with IPO Angels’ network and diligence discipline, we can deliver more exceptional companies to the public markets while creating meaningful outcomes in much shorter periods of time. In addition, the liquidity of the public markets provides an important component to returns as our investors always have the ability to balance their portfolios and therefore balance risk much more effectively without giving up the upside of traditional venture. We credit Matthew Burris of Venture Studio Forum for introducing MDB and Keiretsu Forum MST to forge this unique partnership.”

Membership and Participation

Membership in IPO Angels is by invitation to accredited investors from established angel groups, family offices, and independent investors. Members gain access to curated Series A opportunities, educational programming, and investor events aligned with Keiretsu Forum MST’s standards of diligence and engagement.

About IPO Angels, LLC

IPO Angels accelerates the path from Series A to IPO by connecting early-stage companies with curated capital, governance, and MDB Capital’s proven public venture process.

Membership is open to accredited angel investors, members of angel groups, and family offices by invitation and requires an annual commitment. The organization actively seeks syndication partnerships with angel groups to make this high-quality deal flow a value-added benefit for members of both organizations. Accredited Investor Members in good standing with Keiretsu Forum are invited to join IPO Angels as an additional benefit of Keiretsu membership. All members gain access to disciplined deal selection, structured investor rights that carry from Series A through IPO, and predictable liquidity timelines that provides liquidity within 90-180 days of going public. For more information, please email Info@IPOAngels.net

About MDB Capital

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of early-stage emerging leaders in meaningful business and technology categories through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall criteria for investment.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services. Its subsidiaries includes MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with MDB Direct trading platform and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm focused on transforming innovation into market value. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Media Contact:

Cindi Sutera

CindiS@AMSCommunications.net

610-613-2773

Communication Manager, K4-MST

