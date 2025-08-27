Beamr Solution Demonstrates up to 50% Improved Video Compression for Autonomous Vehicles, Accelerated by NVIDIA

Beamr will demonstrate its AV solution at IAA Mobility 2025, in Munich, Germany, from September 9-12



Herzliya, Israel, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that its video compression solution for autonomous vehicles (AV) has achieved 23% - 50% improvements over existing machine learning (ML) workflows. The NVIDIA AV Infrastructure team validated Beamr’s technology through rigorous testing, demonstrating it preserves the critical visual cues essential for autonomous driving models.

Beamr will demonstrate its GPU-accelerated video compression solution for AV at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, from September 9-12 at booth A1.B31. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Beamr’s video data experts, please use the link.

AV companies managing 100 to 500 petabytes or more of video data face-mounting infrastructure challenges. Compression is essential for managing these massive datasets, yet even minor compression inefficiencies can translate into substantial infrastructure costs and slow development cycles across the complex "data factory" - the infrastructure and ML pipelines from in-vehicle data collection through training, validation, and large-scale deployment. Beamr's technology directly addresses this by offering operational efficiency across the “data factory” while maintaining model-safety.

In testing, Beamr’s Content-Adaptive Bitrate (CABR) technology, built on NVIDIA accelerated compute, delivered a 23% compression improvement over the current working point using the same video codec. When modernizing to newer codecs (HEVC or AV1), the solution achieved a 40%- 50% reduction in bitrate - all while preserving model accuracy.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA underscores the critical need for smart video compression in the AV industry,” said Sharon Carmel, Beamr CEO. “We’re proud to provide a solution that not only significantly reduces operational costs at scale but also guarantees the fidelity essential for reliable AV models and enables efficient operations at scale.”

IAA Mobility focuses on innovative mobility solutions, bringing together global professionals and experts. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Beamr’s video data experts at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, please use the link.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@beamr.com