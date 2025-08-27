Regula Recognized by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification

RESTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification research. For the company, this recognition marks the outstanding capabilities of Regula’s IDV software and its ability to meet the current market needs.

Gartner recognized Regula as a Niche Player.





Image. Regula provides smooth and comprehensive identity verification in multiple scenarios, remote and on-site

Regula excels with its ultimate data control capabilities. Its complete IDV solution, based on Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK, is deployed entirely in the customer’s infrastructure. This enables businesses to maintain full control over ID and biometric data residency and processing, which is critical for organizations operating in regions or industries with stringent data security requirements.

Also, thanks to the scientific and forensics-focused approach, Regula provides industry-leading verification of document security features. With its recent update, Regula Document Reader SDK has become the first IDV software solution capable of verifying document liveness checks of all dynamic security features in IDs, including holograms, optically variable inks (OVI), multiple laser images (MLI), Dynaprint, etc. This liveness-centric approach helps prevent presentation attacks, such as screen replays, injections, and printed forgeries, which can bypass security measures during remote onboarding. This ensures that any attempt to manipulate an ID can be detected before it causes harm.

"In our opinion, being recognized as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification reflects exactly what we stand for: a highly focused, customer-driven approach. We’ve built our solutions to meet the most demanding IDV requirements, based on direct feedback from the organizations that rely on us. Our niche is where security, precision, and customer needs intersect. And that’s where we excel," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

This recognition follows other industry acknowledgments of Regula. Most recently, G2 named Regula an Identity Verification Leader based on verified customer reviews, and KuppingerCole analysts recognized Regula as one of the Innovation Leaders in their Leadership Compass: Identity Verification. In 2025, Regula was also named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for KYC Platforms for Banking.

To learn more about Regula’s solutions and recognitions, visit the company’s website.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, Authors: Akif Khan, Nayara Sangiorgio, James Hoover, 25 August 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fae5a0b7-1b85-422a-97d3-adae6fd26e0a