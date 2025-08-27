OneCause Announces Customer Certification Program and Celebrates Its First Graduates

Indianapolis, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneCause, a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, is proud to celebrate the first graduates of its OneCause Certified Customer Program, a new learning experience designed to deepen product knowledge, accelerate fundraising success, and bring passionate fundraisers together in a new community of learning and practice.

Inspired by the success of the company’s Partner Certification Program, the OneCause Certified Customer Program has already seen five cohorts either completed or in progress, with overwhelmingly positive feedback and participant ratings. The program empowers fundraisers with in-depth knowledge of the OneCause Fundraising Platform, strategic best practices, peer collaboration, and new insights to elevate their event fundraising.

“This program is just one more way we’re investing in the success of those who make change happen every day,” said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. “The OneCause Certified Program was created to empower our customers and give them the tools, confidence, and new ideas to grow their fundraising and make an even bigger impact in their communities. It’s been exciting to see our first cohorts deepen their skills and strengthen the missions they serve.”

The program is CFRE-accredited, giving participants the opportunity to earn continuing education credits while gaining hands-on, practical experience with the OneCause Fundraising Platform. The program is offered in addition to the existing award-winning service and support from OneCause, ensuring every customer receives comprehensive and flexible options to meet their goals.

Each cohort participates in a guided, multi-week experience that blends virtual learning with real-world applications. This September, inaugural cohorts will take that learning even further with an exclusive, hands-on opportunity to attend a live mock gala event at Raise, the annual fundraising conference hosted by OneCause.

More than 70 OneCause customers have earned their certification since the program launched in June, receiving a certificate, web badge, and an exclusive OneCause Certified swag box.

What OneCause Certified Customers Are Saying About the Program

“The program gave me a greater sense of confidence using OneCause and with some of the more specialized features,” said Mikayla Kludt of YWCA Cass Clay. “The data class, in particular, brought everything together—it connected the ‘why’ behind each lesson. When you apply what you’ve learned, you can create an ideal event experience, and the data from the platform helps you take your success even further!”

“I loved learning more about the all-inclusive features in the system during the certification program. There are so many tools to make life easier, and the AI is such a time saver,” said Ashley Torres of Girls Incorporated of Metropolitan Dallas.

The momentum doesn’t stop at certification. OneCause also has plans to create a OneCause Certified Customer Community, a new online network designed to keep certified customers engaged, supported, and inspired. Through ongoing discussions, exclusive resources, and peer-to-peer learning, the community will ensure graduates continue to grow alongside fellow fundraisers.

Spots are still available to OneCause customers for the remaining 2025 certification cohorts. To learn more or to apply, visit the OneCause Certified page.

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

