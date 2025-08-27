MAISON PERRIER Unveils Dynamic Duo Charles Mackenzie and Josh Koby as Inaugural Chief Possibility Officers, Ready to Inspire Canadians to Make Moments Momentous

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAISON PERRIER is unveiling the selection its very first Chief Possibility Officer (CPO). After an extensive and inspiring search that saw countless talented individuals vie for this unprecedented opportunity , MAISON PERRIER is proud to introduce a dynamic duo, Charles Mackenzie and Josh Koby, as the inaugural MAISON PERRIER co-CPOs. Their shared vision, vibrant energy, and profound understanding of how to truly live life with zest and possibility captivated the selection committee, affirming their unique fit for this transformative role.





This isn't just an announcement of a unique opportunity; it's the genesis of a vibrant new cultural movement, designed to inspire Canadians to infuse effervescence into their everyday lives. It’s a groundbreaking assignment in Canada created to inspire Canadians to turn everyday “maybes” into “mais, oui” moments through surprise experiences, events, and unforgettable celebrations across the nation.

The appointment of Charles Mackenzie and Josh Koby marks a pivotal moment for MAISON PERRIER in Canada, signifying the brand's commitment to sparking creativity, encouraging boldness, and celebrating the joie de vivre of life in an entirely new way. As MAISON PERRIER’s co-Chief Possibility Officers, Charles and Josh aren't merely holding a title; they are embarking on an exciting journey to bring MAISON PERRIER to life nationwide. Their mission is to be the catalysts for unexpected events, delightful surprises, and meticulously curated experiences, all designed to inspire Canadians from coast to coast. They will demonstrate firsthand how ordinary moments can be transformed into momentous occasions, encouraging everyone to embrace a life filled with spontaneity and creativity, brilliantly showcasing the essence of MAISON PERRIER.

“The search for our first Chief Possibility Officer evolved into a genuine cultural initiative, reflecting the desire of Canadians to embrace more possibility,” says Tiffany Ho, Senior Marketing Manager, PERRIER. “Charles and Josh emerged from a highly competitive set of submissions as the perfect embodiment of this movement. Their style, combined energy, innovative ideas, and authentic presence perfectly align with our brand’s mission to open doors of possibilities. With their creative edge, we are incredibly excited to see the spark they will create and for the unique ways they will bring unexpected moments to communities across the country.”

Charles Mackenzie and Josh Koby, a duo already known for their collaborative spirit and ability to ignite excitement, expressed their shared enthusiasm for their new roles. "Being named MAISON PERRIER's Chief Possibility Officers is a dream come true for both of us," says Charles Mackenzie. "We are passionate about seizing the moment and opening doors to opportunities in different corners of life and can't wait to work alongside MAISON PERRIER to create unforgettable experiences that will inspire Canadians to see the world through a lens of endless possibilities. This isn't just an assignment for us; it's a platform to genuinely connect with people and make a difference."

Josh Koby adds, "Our goal is simple: to infuse more spontaneity, surprise, and momentousness into the lives of Canadians. We're ready to roll up our sleeves and show everyone how much fun it can be to live boldly and make every sip and every moment count. And the best part? We're kicking things off right away at a truly iconic Canadian event. Get ready for some adventures!"

The First Spark: MAISON PERRIER at TIFF

To truly exemplify their role, Charles and Josh will make their inaugural public appearance as MAISON PERRIER Chief Possibility Officers by bringing the spirit of the brand to life during one of Canada’s biggest cultural moments - the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) through Etalk. The new CPO’s first surprise activation will launch in Toronto on September 9, where they’ll delight lucky Canadians with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience, bringing the elevated MAISON PERRIER lifestyle to life. From secret parties to elevated experiences, the MAISON PERRIER CPOs will continue their cross-country journey throughout September and October, sparking moments of delight and possibility wherever they go.

Mackenzie and Koby will begin their experience immediately, working closely with the MAISON PERRIER team to develop and execute ongoing initiatives that embody the brand’s dynamic and possibility-driven ethos. Canadians are encouraged to follow MAISON PERRIER’s social media channels and stay tuned for announcements on upcoming events, surprising activations, and inspiring content led by their new Chief Possibility Officers.

For more information, visit MaisonPerrier.ca/CPO and follow @maisonperrierca on Instagram.

*The title ‘Officer’, while it adds flair, does not entail any official leadership or decision-making abilities. This is subject to entering into an Independent Ambassador Contractor Agreement. Limited to a total payment of $50,000 for contracted period.

About MAISON PERRIER

MAISON PERRIER beverages are pioneering a new chapter from the makers of Perrier. MAISON PERRIER is a new brand of premium sparkling beverages offering a pleasurable and sophisticated taste to meet your varying needs and taste preferences throughout the day. Whether you're looking for an elevated mid-morning treat or refined new flavours for mocktail drinks with friends. Learn more at maisonperrier.ca or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé is a Swiss multinational company and has been in Canada since 1887, locally manufacturing and/or distributing some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé’s purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en .

Media Contact:

Amelia Owens, Citizen Relations: amelia.owens@citizenrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d20e9d2-ac51-4b6b-ac89-4f614bdf583f