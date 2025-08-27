Raymond James Welcomes Ohio Financial Advisors Managing $305 Million in Assets

St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently welcomed financial advisors Stew Flaherty, AIF®, ChFC®, CLU®, CRC®, and Tami Colvin, CFP®, CRC®, to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to David Sisemore, Midwest divisional director for RJFS.

The duo arrives from Commonwealth Financial Network where they managed approximately $305 million in client assets. Operating as FlahertyColvin in Westerville, Ohio, they provide holistic financial planning and guidance to a variety of clients, specializing in business owners, families and individuals, retirees and pre-retirees and women investors. They are joined by Registered Service Representative Lia Casino, CRC®, and Client Services Associates Erin Bäby and Tamara Adams.

“Raymond James shares our deep commitment to doing what’s right for clients,” said Flaherty. “The firm’s culture aligns with ours in that we value relationships, focus on the long-term and put people first. We’ve found a true home here.”

Flaherty brings more than 50 years of industry experience, most recently through affiliation with Commonwealth since 2013. He is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified Retirement Counselor®, Chartered Financial Consultant® and Chartered Life Underwriter®.

Colvin served at Commonwealth for 12 years and brings more than 35 years of industry experience to her role as president. She holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and Certified Retirement Counselor® designations.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation’s premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.65 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. FlahertyColvin is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization's initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.