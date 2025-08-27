XPPen and PUBG MOBILE Join Forces to Launch the Ultimate Set Design Contest, Pioneering New Creative Frontiers

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 20th anniversary, XPPen, a global pioneer in digital art innovation, announces a landmark collaboration with globally renowned PUBG MOBILE to launch the Ultimate Set Design Contest. Running from August 16 to October 16, the contest offers a $120,000 prize pool and invites creators worldwide to unleash their imagination by designing in-game outfits that fuse art, gaming, and futuristic aesthetics.





Bridging Digital Art and Gaming Community

This collaboration underscores the shared vision and values of both brands. United by a shared commitment to encouraging self-expression and embracing futuristic imagination, XPPen and PUBG MOBILE champion creativity, innovation, and the spirit of youth. The collaboration connects the gaming community with digital creators through the Ultimate Set Design Contest, inviting participants to reimagine PUBG MOBILE’s iconic outfits and in-game aesthetics. By blending the game’s tactical, dynamic, and immersive world with individual artistic expression, the contest provides a global stage for creators to showcase talent, explore design frontiers, and bring the PUBG MOBILE universe to life through art.

"Our vision has always been to bring surprises that make dreams come true for creators," said Amy Yuan, Brand Director at XPPen. “Partnering with PUBG MOBILE enables us to engage with the youth generation in innovative ways. By crossing into gaming, we offer players a platform to transform imagination into tangible visual experiences, to explore the boundaries of artistic expression, and to witness their ideas come to life within a globally celebrated virtual world. Through the initiative, we aim to inspire creativity, empower self-expression, and demonstrate how digital artistry can intersect with gaming culture to create truly memorable experiences.”

Ultimate Set Design Contest: Reimagine the Gaming Aesthetics

The Ultimate Set Design Contest invites participants to craft original Ultimate Sets for the PUBG MOBILE universe. Players have been developing content for PUBG MOBILE using Ptopia Design Project (PDP). It was the first global community-sourced co-creation program for PUBG MOBILE, and since its launch in 2021, it has seen more than a million creations come from its userbase. This is in large part thanks to the regular community-led design challenges, inspiring players to develop outfits, weapons, accessories and more. Building on the popular “Festival” and “Classic” themes, this year introduces the brand-new “Future Era” theme, exclusively co-created by PUBG MOBILE × XPPen. Open to all players, artists, and design enthusiasts, submissions will be evaluated through originality, value, quality and brand alignment. Prizes include a prize pool of $120,000, XPPen's flagship drawing display, and PUBG MOBILE props, with the chance to have your work embedded in the game, reaching players worldwide.

Running from August 16 to September 16, 2025, all entries can be submitted via the official contest portal on the XPPen website, the PUBG MOBILE official site, or directly in-game. A distinguished panel of judges — including internationally acclaimed digital artists Clinton Jones, the creator of renowned 3D challenges, Argentinian motion graphic designer Esteban Diacono, Japanese animator and manga artist Ryota-H, as well as artists Shan Jiang and Giusy Amoroso, alongside representatives from XPPen and PUBG MOBILE, will witness the most visionary designs on a global stage. Join the contest at: Ultimate Set Design Contest

In conjunction with the contest and the XPPen anniversary celebration, XPPen also engaged in insightful conversations with judges Clinton, Esteban and Giusy, exploring the future of digital art and the evolving landscape of creative expression.





“Back to Future, Create Now!”: XPPen 20th Anniversary Celebration

Marking its 20th anniversary, XPPen celebrates two decades of innovation and creative empowerment. Aligned with the 20th anniversary theme, “Back to Future, Create Now!”, the initiative calls on creators of all backgrounds to dream fearlessly, create boldly, and shape the future through imagination. The brand also launches an exclusive global sale offering up to 50% off on popular products, complemented by an interactive mini-game that rewards participants with best-sellers and limited anniversary gift packs. For full details and to join the celebration, visit: XPPen 20th Anniversary Celebration_EN | XPPen

By joining forces with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, XPPen is extending its mission into the gaming universe, inspiring a new generation to create and express themselves. Looking ahead, XPPen will continue to empower artists worldwide, making innovative creative technology accessible to all and enabling more communities to experience the joy of creation. By bridging art and technology, the brand remains committed to inspiring bold expression, expanding the horizons of digital artistry, and shaping a future where everyone can bring their creative visions to life.





About XPPen

Founded in 2005, XPPen is a leading digital art innovation brand, dedicated to empowering creativity worldwide. With a presence in 163 countries and regions, XPPen has become a trusted partner for more than ten million digital art creators. By integrating cutting-edge products, creative content, and professional services, XPPen enables users to freely express their true selves. Through relentless innovation, exceptional quality, and trendsetting design, XPPen continues to bring inspiring, dream-making surprises to artists across the globe.

For more information, please visit XPPen official website: https://www.xp-pen.com/

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.






