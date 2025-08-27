Pixalate Releases Q2 2025 North America Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmarks: Canada Most At Risk to Ad Fraud on Mobile Apps (20%); Web IVT Rate for United States at 21%

London, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for the North America region. The reports analyze the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites, mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) in the U.S . and Canada .



In addition to the Q2 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for the U.S . and Canada , Pixalate released Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports for Mexico , Brazil , the UK , France , Spain , Ukraine , Israel , the Netherlands , Germany , China , Japan , Singapore , Australia , India and a Global report.



Programmatic Ad Fraud Benchmarks: North America

Device Canada United States Desktop and Mobile Web 19 % 21 % Mobile App 20 % 24 % CTV 18 % 18 %

The global IVT rate on web traffic was 19%, 29% on mobile app traffic, and 18% on CTV traffic.

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 120+ billion global programmatic advertising impressions in Q2 2025. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across these devices and platforms by various criteria, including country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files. Pixalate's datasets — used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports (the "Reports"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”