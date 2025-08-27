IKO Expands Cool Colors Plus™ with Harbor Black & Shoreline Grey

California, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, is introducing two new shingle colors designed specifically for California requirements: Shoreline Grey in the Cambridge® Cool Colors Plus™ line and Harbor Black in the Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus™ collection. Both shades can be used to meet the state’s strict cool roof regulations while delivering on today’s aesthetic trends.

“We continue to see a growing preference for darker roof colors,” said Vince Carrier, Residential Product Development Manager at IKO North America. “The challenge has been to deliver these deeper, high-definition tones which can be used to meet stringent cool roof performance standards. Harbor Black exemplifies the advancements we’ve made in achieving an SRI of 20+ without sacrificing visual depth, while Shoreline Grey addresses strong demand in the light grey segment with the same balance of aesthetics and durability.”

IKO will launch both Harbor Black and Shoreline Grey at the Western Roofing Expo 2025, taking place September 28-30 in Las Vegas. Visitors to the IKO booth will be among the first to view these new colors as part of the Cool Colors product showcase.

Harbor Black – The Darkest IKO Cool Roof Yet

Harbor Black joins the IKO Dynasty Cool Colors Plus lineup launched in October 2024 with Dual Brown, Graphite Black, Pebble Grey, Bayshore, and Coastal Sands as the brand’s deepest shade to date. With its bold, high-definition appearance, it delivers a striking curb appeal.

Shoreline Grey – Light, Striking, and Energy-Efficient

Shoreline Grey, part of the IKO Cambridge Cool Colors Plus line, offers a crisp light grey tone with bold dark accents for a refined architectural look.

With Proven Performance at the core, Harbor Black and Shoreline Grey deliver an SRI of 20+, which can be used to meet California Title 24 and LA reflectance standards. Both offer Class 3 impact resistance* with heavy-duty laminated construction that may qualify homeowners for insurance discounts. As part of the Dynasty line, Harbor Black features ArmourZone® technology for easier installation, stronger nail hold, and wind resistance up to 130 mph (210 km/h). All Cool Colors Plus shingles exceed reflectivity standards by up to 25%, helping reduce attic heat and improve indoor comfort.

For more information about the new colors or to learn how IKO shingles can benefit your next roofing project, visit Dynasty Cool Colors Plus and the Cambridge Cool Colors Plus.

*This impact rating is solely for the purpose of enabling residential property owners to obtain a reduction in their residential insurance premium, if available. It is not to be construed as any type of express or implied warranty or guarantee of the impact performance of this shingle by the manufacturer, supplier or installer. For further detail concerning the FM 4473 standards, visit the FM Approvals website. This is not a guarantee of impact resistance against hail. Damage from hail is not covered under the limited warranty.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

IKO Residential www.iko.com/na

Attachment