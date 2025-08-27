The Clubhouse Casino Nominated for Operator of the Year - Small Organisation at SBC Awards 2025

Canberra , Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clubhouse Casino has been shortlisted for the highly coveted Operator of the Year - Small Organisation award at the SBC Awards 2025, recognizing its outstanding contributions to the sports betting and gaming sectors. This nomination underscores the platform's rapid rise as a premium online casino, delivering exceptional value, security, and entertainment to players worldwide.



The Clubhouse Casino

The SBC Awards, now in its 12th edition, celebrates expertise and innovation across 37 categories in the gaming industry. The ceremony will take place on September 18, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal, bringing together industry leaders to honor top performers. The Clubhouse Casino

joins a select group of nominees in the Operator of the Year - Small Organisation category, including Lebull.pt, Lottofy, Megabet Plus, Omnigame / Pip.dk, PricedUpBet, 8888.bg, and kin.casino. This recognition comes on the heels of The Clubhouse Casino's acclaim as a leading destination for sophisticated gaming, with tailored experiences for markets like Australia and Canada.



CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CLUBHOUSE CASINO





Why The Clubhouse Casino's Nomination Reflects Industry-Leading Excellence

Since its launch, The Clubhouse Casino has distinguished itself through a membership-based structure that emphasizes exclusivity, personalization, and long-term player rewards. Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board under License No. OGL/2023/174/0082, the platform ensures a secure, fair, and responsible gaming environment for all users.

Key highlights that contributed to this nomination include:

Unmatched Game Library: Over 10,000 titles from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, and more. Favorites include Elvis Frog Trueways, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Book of Dead, JetX, and Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake.

Generous Welcome Package: New players receive up to $5,000 in bonuses plus 200 free spins on popular slots like Diamonds Power Hold & Win or Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS™.

Ongoing Promotions: Weekly cashback, reload bonuses, free spins, and exclusive tournaments keep the experience rewarding.

Payment Flexibility: Supports multiple currencies (including AUD and CAD) with options like Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, MiFinity, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for fast, fee-free transactions.

Mobile Optimization: A responsive, app-like experience on any device, allowing seamless play on the go.

Responsible Gaming Commitment: Tools like deposit limits, self-exclusion, and reality checks, plus links to support organizations such as Gambling Help Online, ConnexOntario, and the Responsible Gambling Council.

This nomination validates The Clubhouse Casino's focus on quality over quantity, creating a luxury gaming atmosphere that appeals to discerning players seeking variety, security, and innovation.

CLAIM YOUR WELCOME BONUS AT THE CLUBHOUSE CASINO

How to Join The Clubhouse Casino and Experience Award-Nominated Excellence

Getting started is simple:

Visit www.theclubhousecasino.com and click "Register."

Select your preferred welcome bonus.

Enter your email, create a password, and provide basic details (name, date of birth, address, and currency).

Make your first deposit to unlock bonuses and dive into the 10,000+ game library.

Pros of The Clubhouse Casino

Premium membership model with personalized rewards

Vast selection of 10,000+ games across slots, table games, live dealer, and crash games

Secure licensing and advanced encryption for player protection

Multi-currency support, including local options like Interac for Canadians

Multilingual interface (English, French, German, and more)

Quick withdrawals via e-wallets and crypto

Cons

No dedicated sportsbook (focuses purely on casino gaming)

Operates as an online-only platform without physical locations

Game Categories Tailored for Global Players

Slots: Thousands of options with progressive jackpots, Megaways, and themed adventures.

Table Games: Variations of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

Live Dealer: Immersive sessions with real dealers via Evolution Gaming and Ezugi.

Instant Games: Fast-paced titles like JetX and scratch cards for quick wins.

The Clubhouse Casino's Future in the Gaming Industry

This SBC Awards nomination positions The Clubhouse Casino for continued growth, with plans for enhanced personalization, VR integration, and expanded payment innovations. As the industry evolves, the platform remains committed to delivering a sophisticated, player-centric experience.

Conclusion: Celebrate Excellence with The Clubhouse Casino

Being shortlisted for Operator of the Year - Small Organisation at the SBC Awards 2025 is a testament to The Clubhouse Casino's dedication to innovation and player satisfaction. For those seeking a premium online casino, this nomination confirms it's a top choice in 2025.

Remember to play responsibly and enjoy the elevated gaming The Clubhouse Casino offers.

FAQs

What is the SBC Awards 2025?

The SBC Awards recognize excellence in the sports betting and gaming industries, with the 2025 ceremony on September 18 in Lisbon, featuring 37 categories.

Why was The Clubhouse Casino nominated?

The nomination highlights its innovative membership structure, vast game selection, secure operations, and commitment to player experience as a small operator.

Is The Clubhouse Casino licensed?

Yes, under the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (License No. OGL/2023/174/0082).

What bonuses are available?

Up to $5,000 welcome package + 200 free spins, plus ongoing cashback and reloads.

Can I play on mobile?

Yes, via a fully optimized browser-based platform.

How do I contact support?

Via live chat, email (help@theclubhousecasino.com), or the website.

Contact Information

Company: The Clubhouse Casino

Website: www.theclubhousecasino.com

Email: help@theclubhousecasino.com

Full Address: Operated by Dama N.V., Willemstad, Curaçao

General Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice. Content is based on available information as of August 2025. No warranties are made regarding accuracy.

Casino and Gambling Disclaimer

Online gambling involves risk. Ensure you are of legal age (18+ or as per local laws). We do not promote gambling and encourage responsible play. If needed, seek help from organizations like the Responsible Gambling Council.

###

Media Details:

Company: The Clubhouse Casino

Address: Operated by Dama N.V., Willemstad, Curaçao

Website: https://theclubhousecasino.com/









Disclaimer:

Readers are advised that participating in casinos and gambling activities carries inherent risks. Prior to engaging in such activities, consider the following:

Financial Risks: Only gamble with funds you can afford to lose. Set a budget and stick to it responsibly. Addiction and Compulsive Behavior: Gambling can be addictive. Recognize signs of compulsive behavior and seek help if needed. Legal Restrictions: Understand and comply with local gambling laws. Illegal gambling may have legal consequences. Social and Emotional Impact: Gambling can affect relationships and emotional well-being. Maintain a healthy balance. Security and Fairness: Choose reputable, licensed, and regulated establishments. Underage Gambling: Minors are prohibited from gambling. Information Accuracy: Information provided is subject to change. Verify independently.

By reading this, you acknowledge and understand the risks. Gamble responsibly. Seek professional guidance for specific concerns.

Note: This disclaimer is for informational purposes only and not legal or financial advice.









Attachment