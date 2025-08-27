Genstore Launches AI-Native Store Builder that Simplifies E-Commerce for Local Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genstore, an AI-native e-commerce platform, is now live. Genstore removes technical barriers so small and micro businesses can launch and grow online with speed and confidence. The platform embeds advanced capabilities inside a simple conversational workflow so merchants can focus on products, customers, and growth.

Industry context points to a clear shift: business owners increasingly prefer AI-driven builders for better customer experiences and simpler operations, with AI tools cutting development time and overall costs in meaningful ways.

“We heard it from merchants again and again: keep it simple,” said Junwei Huang, Co-founder and President of Genstore. “So we rebuilt Genstore with a sharper focus. Now, merchants can talk to AI coworkers that draft pages, listings, orders and campaigns while they stay focused on their craft.”





Genstore Product Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbmvau14z_8&t=2s

Build Your Online Store In Two Minutes

Running an online store is challenging, but it shouldn’t be complicated. Genstore lets users upload a product image in the chat and instantly generates a product page with descriptions, templates, and visuals. Even first-time sellers can create a site, list products, answer customer questions, and run campaigns just by chatting.

Genstore’s approach reduces the learning curve by hiding complex technology behind a streamlined, conversational process.





AI Agent Team: Your "Super Assistant" for E-Commerce Operations

Genstore is more than a store builder. A team of specialized AI agents coordinates end-to-end workflows with precision. “Genius” serves as a marketplace manager, orchestrating design, SEO, promotions, and data-driven recommendations. “Sara” streamlines product work with one-click uploads that auto-classify items, generate optimized copy, enhance images, and assemble complete product pages ready to publish.

Through natural conversation, this AI team helps merchants build and operate complete stores from scratch while saving time and effort.





Seamless Marketplace and Social Integration

Genstore integrates with leading marketplaces such as Amazon and offers a “Buy on Marketplace” option that links a product page directly to its marketplace listing. Sellers manage multi-channel sales, inventory, and orders in one place. In addition, built-in connections with Google, Facebook, and TikTok make it easy to run targeted campaigns and sync products to social channels.





Mission and Vision

Genstore’s mission is to simplify complexity in e-commerce so every business owner can perform at their best. Our vision is to bring technological equity to local businesses by making advanced commerce tools radically accessible.

“We bake intelligence into every workflow, not as add-ons,” said Junwei Huang, Co-founder and President of Genstore. “Merchants get clear, plain-language guidance and automated execution so they can launch in minutes, not months.”

About Genstore

Genstore is an AI-native store builder that helps local businesses launch, run, and scale a profitable online store in minutes. Our platform combines instant AI store setup with autonomous growth tools and multi-channel integration, all in a simple conversational interface. The team behind Genstore has decades of e-commerce experience and is committed to transparency, resourcefulness, and results.

Contact: Genstore PR team, pr@genstore.ai