Attention CIOs It Is Just One Week Away – Register Now! Florida C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 5th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on September 4

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-level executives from the Sunshine State who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy's 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit for free on September 4.
“It’s important for Floridian top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”
Key topics to be explored at the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:
- Delivering CEO Value: Three Steps to a Human-Focused AI Strategy
- Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle
- Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks
- Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance
- Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise
- Making Security a Competitive Advantage
- Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology
Most notably, Jeff Wysocki, Global CIO, The Mosaic Company and Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CVS Health will host executive tech talks.
Other preliminary speakers at the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:
Mike Anselmo, CIO, FIMC
Lee Bailey, Senior Director, Information Security, Unilever Prestige
Todd Bayley, CIO, Pasco County Government
Karen Beebe, Senior Vice President & CTO, Bealls Inc.
Bert Bertagna, Assistant CIO, Pasco County Government
Seth Dobrin, Founder and CEO, Qantm AI
Charles Harris, Vice President of Technology, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shawn Harrs, CIO, Red Lobster
Scott Hennon, CISO and Head of Security Services, Cetera Financial Group
Namita Jindal, CIO, CentralSquare Technologies
Dilip Krishna, Managing Director | Global CTO Sustainability & Climate, Deloitte
Tom Madonna, Vice President of Industry Advisory, SAP
Tano Maenza, CIO, Chromalloy
Louis Muniz, Senior Vice President, Cyber Risk, Kroll
Marina O'Rourke, Senior Engagement Manager, FranConnect
Nandish Patel, Director of Software Engineering and Senior Software Engineer, Informatix Pro LLC
Joyce Rancani, Executive Director, Cybersecurity, CVS Health
Margarita Rivera, Global CISO, Carnival Corp.
Marcus Session, Vice President, IT Services, Tampa
Allen Starr, CIO, Goodwill
Bill Weeks, Executive Vice President, CIO & CISO, TCM Bank
Jennifer Wesson-Greenman, CIO, MedQuest Associates
Joshua Whittley, President, FLEXEC Advisory
(Speaker list subject to change.)
In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Florida-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.
The event will be held at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, 8000 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee, Florida, 34747. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served.
Valued Partners so far for the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:
Platinum Partners: Rimini Street, SAP
Gold Partners: Auxis, Moveworks, Tanium
Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, GTM Capital
Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart
The 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit
In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 13 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.
