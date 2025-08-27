Attention CIOs It Is Just One Week Away – Register Now! Florida C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 5th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on September 4

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now before seats are gone! C-level executives from the Sunshine State who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit for free on September 4.





“It’s important for Floridian top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Delivering CEO Value: Three Steps to a Human-Focused AI Strategy

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology



Most notably, Jeff Wysocki, Global CIO, The Mosaic Company and Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CVS Health will host executive tech talks.

Other preliminary speakers at the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Mike Anselmo, CIO, FIMC

Lee Bailey, Senior Director, Information Security, Unilever Prestige

Todd Bayley, CIO, Pasco County Government

Karen Beebe, Senior Vice President & CTO, Bealls Inc.

Bert Bertagna, Assistant CIO, Pasco County Government

Seth Dobrin, Founder and CEO, Qantm AI

Charles Harris, Vice President of Technology, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shawn Harrs, CIO, Red Lobster

Scott Hennon, CISO and Head of Security Services, Cetera Financial Group

Namita Jindal, CIO, CentralSquare Technologies

Dilip Krishna, Managing Director | Global CTO Sustainability & Climate, Deloitte

Tom Madonna, Vice President of Industry Advisory, SAP

Tano Maenza, CIO, Chromalloy

Louis Muniz, Senior Vice President, Cyber Risk, Kroll

Marina O'Rourke, Senior Engagement Manager, FranConnect

Nandish Patel, Director of Software Engineering and Senior Software Engineer, Informatix Pro LLC

Joyce Rancani, Executive Director, Cybersecurity, CVS Health

Margarita Rivera, Global CISO, Carnival Corp.

Marcus Session, Vice President, IT Services, Tampa

Allen Starr, CIO, Goodwill

Bill Weeks, Executive Vice President, CIO & CISO, TCM Bank

Jennifer Wesson-Greenman, CIO, MedQuest Associates

Joshua Whittley, President, FLEXEC Advisory

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Florida-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, 8000 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee, Florida, 34747. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served.

Valued Partners so far for the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: Rimini Street, SAP

Gold Partners: Auxis, Moveworks, Tanium

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, GTM Capital

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Registration for the 5th Annual Florida C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 13 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdce189f-7b63-49f2-a4f3-e0f291056c47