Investigation Alert: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Driven Brands Holdings, Hasbro, and TransMedics: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated against certain of its officers and directors.

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zenrelia was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) Elanco was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro; (iii) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently the Court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss a shareholder class action complaint. The complaint alleges that the claims against Defendants arise from their misrepresentations and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven’s ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven’s car wash business segment.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Hasbro against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the filed complaint, it is alleged that defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions about the quality inventory that Hasbro held throughout the class period, and represented that its rising inventory levels reflected outstanding and anticipated demand, rather than excess supply that outpaced waning demand. As a result of the foregoing, Hasbro common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period and defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of TransMedics Group, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that TransMedics made false and misleading statements, while failing to disclose crucial information. Specifically, the suit contends that TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to boost business and revenue. Furthermore, it alleges that the company engaged in unsafe practices, concealed safety problems, and generally lacked adequate safety oversight, exposing TransMedics to heightened regulatory risk.

