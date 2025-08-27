AMI-audio announces new and returning programs and podcasts for 2025-26 broadcast season

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMI announced its AMI-audio lineup for a 2025-26 broadcast season that includes returning favourites, new programs and audio and video podcasts.

Highlights of the AMI-audio schedule include the debut of new series Reflections, new podcast Disability Rights, and Wrongs: The David Lepodcast with disability rights advocate David Lepofsky, and the return of the wildly successful daily technology program Double Tap, hosted by Steven Scott and Shaun Preece.

“I’m excited about AMI-audio’s upcoming broadcast lineup,” said Andy Frank, Manager of AMI-audio. “Reflections will provide our listeners with in-depth, documentary-style stories, and David Lepofsky’s podcast will offer thought-provoking discussions on disability rights. And our reading programs will continue to deliver the curated stories, essays, opinions and outlooks our listeners rely on.”

The 2025-26 AMI-audio schedule launches on Tuesday, September 2.

New to AMI-audio

Reflections, Tuesday-Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by Ramya Amuthan (Kelly & Ramya), Reflections listens in on how we make sense of the world, through conversation and the lens of the lived experience of the disability community, weaving our questions with your stories. Contributors to Reflections include Kelly MacDonald, Grant Hardy, Joeita Gupta, Beth Deer and Nisreen Abdel-Majid. Available as an audio podcast.

Disability Rights, and Wrongs: The David Lepodcast

In this audio podcast, outspoken disability rights advocate David Lepofsky and AMI’s Jacob Shymanski welcome guests to discuss the latest in disability rights … and wrongs.

Returning programming on AMI-audio

Voices of The Walrus, Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Veteran radio broadcaster Roger Ashby takes you into the pages of The Walrus, and a chorus of vibrant voices brings to life essays and fiction from some of Canada’s best writers. Available as an audio podcast.

My Life in Books with Red Széll, Monday and Thursday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Join broadcaster Red Széll for My Life in Books with Red Széll, featuring one-on-one interviews with audiobook authors who discuss their life, works and three books that have resonated with them. Available as an audio podcast.

Maclean’s Magazine, Tuesday and Friday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Anastasia Maclean and Paul Berry present a selection of feature articles from the most recent edition of Maclean’s.

The Guardian Daily, daily at 9 a.m. Eastern

Hosted by Mike Ross, listen for a selection of feature articles from The Guardian, a British daily newspaper with a distinctly international outlook focused on politics, economics and environmental issues.

The Globe and Mail Today, daily at 10 a.m. Eastern

Corinne Van Dusen and Matt Speirs deliver the Canadian news, editorials and business, sports and entertainment stories pulled from the latest edition of The Globe and Mail.

The Washington Post This Week, daily at 11 a.m. Eastern

Shawn Lavigne and Paul Berry read American news and opinions from the latest edition of The Washington Post.

Double Tap, daily at Noon Eastern

Tune in daily for new episodes of Double Tap for discussions, led by Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, on news, reviews and technology stories of interest to people who are members of the blind, partially sighted and disability community. Also available as an audio podcast and video podcast on YouTube.

Audiobook Café (formerly AMI Audiobook Review), Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. Eastern

Host Jacob Shymanski keeps you up to date with the latest audiobook releases and literary news! Tune in as he shares in-depth conversations with authors, narrators and industry experts. Available as an audio podcast.

Para Sport Nation, Sunday, Monday and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern

Para Sport Nation is where elite competition meets real stories from the world of Para sport. Hosted by Paralympian Nathan Clement and AMI’s Alex Smyth, each episode dives into the athletes, events, and moments shaping adaptive sport in Canada and beyond. Also available as an audio podcast and video podcast on YouTube.

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

