North Texas Food Bank Recognizes Feeding Partners at 20th Annual Agency Partner Summit

Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) celebrated its 20th Annual Agency Partner Summit at the Renaissance Hotel in Richardson, recognizing local hunger relief organizations for their critical role in fighting food insecurity across North Texas.

The summit highlighted the collaborative efforts of NTFB’s 500 partner pantries and organizations, which distribute more than 94 percent of the food provided by the Food Bank across its 12-county service area. Last year, those partnerships helped NTFB provide over 116 million meals.

“Our ability to serve neighbors at this scale is only possible because of the dedication and commitment of our agency partners,” said Annam Manthiram, Chief Engagement Officer at NTFB. “It’s a privilege to work alongside organizations that not only distribute food but also provide holistic support to help families thrive.”

On August 22, the following organizations were recognized for their outstanding service and innovation:

In addition, NTFB’s redistribution partners also honored agencies in their own networks:

“These organizations represent the heart of our mission,” Manthiram added. “Together, we are not just providing meals—we are building pathways toward hope, health, and stability for our neighbors.”

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.